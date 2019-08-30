HURRICANE DORIAN…
Hurricane Dorian is now a major hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean and the center is located east of the Bahamas. Dorian will continue to gain strength due to the lack of shear and very warm sea surface temperatures. Dorian is expected to become an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane this weekend and it will threaten the Northwestern Bahamas and the east coast of Florida by Labor Day. If the current projections are correct, Dorian will make landfall on the Florida coast Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Looking at the latest run of the GFS and the European Model, Dorian will move up the East Coast next week. The GFS brings the center of Dorian over Florida then it moves northward, hugging the coast of Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina next week. The center of Dorian then passes out to sea to the south and east of New England “next” weekend. Meanwhile, the European Model brings the center of Dorian right up to the east coast of Florida without making a true landfall. Dorian then moves northward next week with the center staying near the coast of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. The European Model also has Dorian passing out to sea to the south and east of New England “next” weekend.
For now, 2 major guidance models are keeping Dorian off the coast of New England, but it could be a close call. We can’t let our guard down since the projected path could change over the coming days. This is something we will have to monitor very closely!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front will pass through the state this evening with some partial cloudiness and a few isolated showers. Many towns will remain dry. Temperatures will fall back from the 80s into the 70s this evening. Later tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy to clear. The air will turn cooler and drier. Overnight lows will range from the lower 50s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 60s near the I-95 corridor.
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
High pressure will build into the region tomorrow and that means the holiday weekend will be off to a beautiful start! Tomorrow will a mostly sunny sky, and the humidity will be low. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Weather conditions will be ideal for all outdoor events, including the Woodstock Fair, the Haddam Neck Fair, and the Goshen Fair!
The combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow temperatures to drop into the 50s Saturday night. There may be some upper 40s in the normally cooler locations.
We took showers out of the forecast for Sunday. It now looks like high pressure will remain in control of our weather throughout the day. Sunshine will probably mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon. It’ll be another very comfortable day with low humidity and highs in the mid to perhaps upper 70s.
Monday, Labor Day, will feature more clouds than sun. A warm front will bring the threat of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. At this point, it does not look like a washout. The air will turn more humid, and we expect highs 75-80.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
A developing southwesterly flow will usher warm, humid air into Southern New England on Tuesday. Temperatures will likely rise into the 80s. The threat of showers appears to be low and we can expect a partly sunny sky.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the 80s. An approaching cold front will bring the risk of a shower or thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Thursday is shaping up to be a beautiful day! High pressure will build into the region with fresh, dry air. The sky will be mostly sunny, and we are forecasting highs in the low and middle 70s. The mercury will then dip into the 40s and lower 50s Thursday night.
Friday will start out sunny, but clouds may overspread the state during the afternoon. It all depends on the progress of Dorian in addition to a developing easterly flow from off the ocean. Friday will be another cooler than normal day with highs in the low and middle 70s.
ANNIVERSARY OF TROPICAL STORM IRENE…
Irene struck Connecticut on August 28th in 2011. Timing was NOT on our side! Irene approached Connecticut as high tide was occurring or moving in. Additionally, the eye of Irene passed over Southeastern New York State and Western Connecticut. Thus, onshore winds pushed a tremendous amount of water up and over the shoreline. When you combine all of these factors, the result was devastating coastal flooding. Inland flooding is a big problem too with 5-10 inches of rain falling over a good portion of the state. While winds in Connecticut never reached hurricane force, the trees were very wet, and winds battered the state for a long time due to the relatively slow forward speed of Irene. Plus, the ground was already wet due to abundant rainfall during the month of August. That is probably why we had record power outages across the state. The record was surpassed only 2 months later when Winter Storm Alfred pounded the state with heavy, wet snow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
