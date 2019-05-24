THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Going into this evening, the sky will be partly cloudy, and we’ll have a strong northwesterly breeze. However, high pressure will move into New England later tonight. That means the sky will become clear and the wind will subside. It is going to be a rather cool night. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s.
THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
The holiday weekend is looking good, for the most part! Tomorrow will start out sunny, then we can expect increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. However, we don’t have to worry about any rain until after dark. Temperatures will rise into the 70s away from the coast. A southerly breeze will develop as the day progresses as the center of high pressure slips offshore. Showers and a few thunderstorm will move across the state tomorrow night. Some showers could produce a brief downpour.
A few showers could linger into early Sunday morning. Otherwise, Sunday will be partly sunny and much warmer with temperatures rising well into the 80s away from the coast! Temperatures at the beaches will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A batch of showers and thunderstorms could move through the state Sunday night, but there is a chance they’ll slip by to the south of New England. If we do get any showers, they’ll be long gone by Monday morning.
Monday, Memorial Day, is shaping up to be a gorgeous day for outdoor activities! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the humidity will be low thanks to a north to northwesterly breeze. The afternoon will be pleasantly warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Even the beaches will warm with a land breeze much of the day. The wind will probably turn onshore at some point during the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
A warm front will move into Southern New England on Tuesday. It’ll bring clouds and potentially a round of showers. Highs will range from the upper 60s at the coast to the low and middle 70s inland.
The forecast for Wednesday is tricky. 90-degree heat is now looking less likely. Highs could be in the 70s or highs could be in the 80s. It all depends on where a back door cold front lines up. Eastern sections of Southern New England, including Cape Cod and the Islands, could remain quite cool with highs in the 60s. With the front nearby, we’ll likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a shower or two can’t be ruled out.
By Thursday, we should get into a southwesterly flow of warmer and more humid air. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 80s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a shower or thunderstorm is possible. A cold front will pass through the state Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
The week will end on a pleasant note. Friday should be mostly sunny, and a northwesterly breeze with usher in dry air. We are forecasting highs in the middle to upper 70s, which is quite pleasant!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
