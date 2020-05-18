TROPICAL STORM ARTHUR
Two weeks before the tropical season officially begins, Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the coast of Florida over the weekend and is now moving over the waters west of the North Carolina coast. It has sustained wind of 45 MPH, and will continue moving slowly on an almost due northerly course. It is currently bringing rain and wind to the Outer Banks. The storm is not expected to impact Connecticut, as it goes out to sea in the coming days.
CLOUDY TODAY, 5/18/20
This upcoming week will begin with mostly cloudy skies. A large, slow-moving low pressure system will help to push a warm front closer to the state. Clouds will be prevalent. Scattered showers will follow the frontal boundary into Massachusetts. There is the slightest chance that a few of these showers may meander into northern Connecticut, but most of the day will be dry. The air will be comfortable, too. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
FAIR WEATHER TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
The forecast for the middle part of the week has done a 180-degree turn! Instead of rain, we are thinking that there will be fair weather all three days. Cooler air will be present Tuesday, then the air will turn milder Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low 60s Tuesday, mid 60s Wednesday, and low 70s Thursday.
This news also means that Tropical Storm Arthur will be pushed far enough south that it will not have a direct impact on the state.
SHOWERS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Scattered showers will be possible Friday and Saturday as a storm system moves into the region from the Great Lakes. The showers will be scattered. In between, some sun will punch through the clouds. The sun will help to warm the air into the 70s.
NICE SUNDAY
Sunday will be pleasant. High pressure will build into the region, offering partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.