A FEW STORMS THIS WEEK
Pleasant Today
Today will bring more cool, pleasant weather. You should expect mostly sunny skies, light wind, and highs in the mid to upper 40s. During the day, high pressure will move to the east and low pressure over the Deep South will start to move northeast toward Connecticut. As this storm moves closer, our fair weather we've been enjoying over the past few days will end.
As this storm gets closer, precipitation will begin late tonight, most likely as rain. There was earlier thought that the boundary layer would be cold enough that we would have a wintry mix in areas northwest of Hartford. Now, it appears that there will be too much warm air surging north prior to the precipitation, so although a few sleet pellets may mix with the rain at the very start, we are thinking this is a mainly rainy beginning, and certainly rainy during the height of it.
Stormy Tuesday
Tomorrow will be wet. For 99% of the storm, precipitation on Tuesday will be primarily in the form of rain since the storm is expected to track very close to the coast. We expect the storm will continue to bring rain – sometimes heavy – during most of the day. The rain will taper off during the middle and later afternoon.
The storm’s path close to the state will allow warmer air to move in, especially aloft. Highs will range from the 40s inland to low-50s at the coast. An east to northeasterly wind will become stronger as the day progresses. The storm will depart later tomorrow and tomorrow night and wind will follow.
Since this storm will also bring a period of heavy rain, flooding is possible. This possibility is especially true because the water table and rivers are already so high.
There will be a lot of wind energy involved with this storm as well. The highest wind will stay east of Connecticut, mainly concentrated over the Cape and Islands; however, gusts of 30-40 MPH are possible, especially later tomorrow as the storm begins its departure.
COLD WITH FLURRIES WEDNESDAY
In the wake of Tuesday’s storm, cold air will move into the state from Canada. A strong northwest wind will usher this cold air into the state. Gusts to 40+ MPH are possible, and highs will only be in the 30s and lower 40s. The wind chill is expected to be in the 20s most of the day. There will also be a chance for flurries and snow showers as “lake-effect” snow showers pepper New York State with snow, meandering east into New England. You should otherwise expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with the wintry wind.
Wednesday night will be quite cold, too. The wind will diminish and the sky will be clear. Lows will be in the upper teens and 20s.
MILDER THURSDAY
Thursday will be nice, but temperatures will remain below normal. We can expect mostly sunny skies, less wind, and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
STORM POSSIBLE FRIDAY
We’ve changed Friday’s forecast a bit. The models are more insistent on bringing a storm system up the coast. At the same time, a shallow layer of cold air will be in place over southern New England. This setup may bring a little snow/mixed precip into inland portions of the state at the start of the storm late Thursday night and early Friday. Enough warm air will intrude Friday morning for a switch to rain.
TURNING COLDER NEXT WEEKEND
After Friday’s storm, a surge of cold air will come from Canada. Saturday will be windy with flurries and snow showers. The wind will diminish Sunday, but the coldest air will have arrived. Highs will be in the 40s Saturday, but the air will cool during the day. Then, highs will only be in the 30s Sunday.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
