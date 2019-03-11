THIS WEEK
Most of this week appears to be storm-free and dry, at least to start.
Dry Today through Wednesday
The weather during the early and mid-week will be vastly better than yesterday’s messy conditions. Today will be windy and seasonable with readings in the 40s. There will be a stiff gradient that will perpetuate a strong wind from the northwest. By Tuesday, the northwesterly flow will bring the coolest core of air, with highs likely not going much past 45 degrees, despite strong March sun. Temperatures will rebound a bit Wednesday into the upper 40s.
Each of these days, partly sunny skies will come our way.
Mild, but wetter Thursday and Friday
Milder weather will cap off the week. Temperatures will likely reach into the mid to upper 50s as southwesterly flow establishes itself. After a partly to mostly cloudy day on Thursday, the chance for showers will increase on Friday as an area of low pressure moves into the region from the west.
Cooler and dry next weekend
While it will be a little cooler on Saturday, temps are still expected to be in the low 50s! The air will turn even cooler Sunday, with highs struggling to reach 40.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
