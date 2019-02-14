AFTERNOON UPDATE...
The rest of today will feature a good amount of sunshine and a breeze (but it won’t be *as* windy as yesterday). Temperature-wise, we should top out near 40.
Tomorrow, a weak system passes by to our north… we’ll see more clouds than sun with a chance for scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
The weekend: both days should be fairly quiet, dry, seasonable.
There is still a chance for some snow (at least on one model) late Sunday night into Monday. Farther down the road, Wednesday to Thursday is the next timeframe of interest.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
--------------------------------------------
TODAY, VALENTINE'S DAY...
Overall, it's going to be a pleasant Valentine’s Day! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will range from 38-44. There's a brisk northwesterly breeze out there this morning, but it will gradually diminish during the afternoon as a ridge of high pressure moves over New England.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and not too cold with lows 25-32.
FRIDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow. In advance of the front, a strong southerly breeze will send temperatures rising well into the 40s. Gusts to 30 mph are possible. A couple of rain showers will develop and there may be some wet snow mixed in over the higher elevations. However, any precipitation will have little impact on the state since temperatures will be well above freezing.
The front will pass through Connecticut early tomorrow evening and showers will come to an end. The sky will become clear tomorrow night as temperatures fall back into the 20s to near 30 degrees by dawn.
THE WEEKEND…
A series of storm systems will track to the south of New England over the weekend. The first storm is expected to move off the North Carolina Coast on Saturday. It should pass out to sea well to the south of New England. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs 40-45.
The second storm could take a closer run at us, but it wouldn’t arrive until Sunday night. Most of Sunday will be nice with sunshine giving way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Morning lows will range from 15-25 and afternoon highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees. The GFS Model is more aggressive with bringing snow into the state Sunday night. Meanwhile, the European Model keeps the precipitation mainly to our south.
NEXT WEEK…
If the GFS turns out to be right, snow will have an impact on the Monday morning commute. If the European Model is right, we have nothing to worry about. For now, we have snow in the forecast, but that could change. If we do get snow, it should end Monday afternoon as temperatures peak in the 30s.
We are more confident Tuesday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cold temperatures. Morning lows will be in the teens to near 20, and afternoon highs will be in the 30s.
The guidance models are forecasting a storm for the middle of next week, but the outcomes are different. The GFS is forecasting a mainly snow event, but the European Model is forecasting more of a wintry mix. Since the storm is still several days out, we won’t get too specific for now.
JANUARY 2019…
We had record cold in Connecticut on the last day of January. The low of -7 in Windsor Locks was not a record. The record for January 31st remains -12, set in 1948. However, Bridgeport ‘s low of 3 degrees set a new record. The previous record was 5 degrees, set in 1965. We also set new records for the coldest “high” temperature for January 31st. The high in Windsor Locks was 12 degrees, which beat the previous record of 15 degrees, set in 1951. The high in Bridgeport was 18 degrees, which beat the previous record of 24 degrees, set in 2015.
January 2019 went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month. The average temperature was 25.9 degrees at Bradley International, which is 0.2 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation in January was well above normal. The grand total in Windsor Locks was 5.78”, which is 2.55” above normal. This total includes rain, plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice. Total snowfall was 12.4”, which is only 0.1” above normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
