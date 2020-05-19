OVERVIEW…
High pressure is hunkered in over New England, which is great news for us! We’ll enjoy pleasant weather for the rest of the week with a gradual warming trend. Meanwhile, an upper level low is spinning around over the Tennessee Valley. It is producing a large area of clouds and rain. High pressure will block this system, keeping it from advancing in our direction for several more days. Also, Post Tropical Cyclone Arthur is centered more that 400 miles off the Mid-Atlantic Coast, and it is moving toward the east, away from the coast. Arthur is expected to take a turn toward the southeast then south, and it will threaten Bermuda with gusty winds and heavy rain tomorrow night and Thursday.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
We’ll continue to see some patchy high clouds across the state most of the night. With an east to northeasterly flow around high pressure, it will be a cool night. Temperatures will drop back through the 60s this evening, then into the 50s after sunset. Sunset in the Greater Hartford Area will occur at 8:09. Overnight lows will range from 40-47.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
With high pressure and dry air in place, we will enjoy some fantastic weather both days! Tomorrow will feature abundant sunshine, and it won’t be as breezy as it was today. Highs will range from the 60s at the coast to the lower 70s over interior portions of the state.
Tomorrow night will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s.
Thursday will be bright and sunny, and a little milder in the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid to upper 60s at the coast to 70-75 inland.
FRIDAY…
By the end of the week, we should see a little more cloud cover as the closed upper low to our southwest begins to open up and move eastward. Still, it will be a nice day with partly sunny skies, and warmer temperatures. Highs will range from 75-80. There will be a rising change for showers Friday night, and it will be milder with lows 55-60.
THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…
Low pressure will pass by to the south of New England on Saturday and it is expected to bring clouds and the risk of showers. However, we don’t anticipate a washout. Temperatures should still manage to reach the 70s despite limited sunshine.
By Sunday and Monday, low pressure will move out to sea. High pressure over the Canadian Maritimes will provide a northeasterly to easterly flow of dry, comfortable air. Sunday should be partly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Monday, Memorial Day, should be very nice with partly sunny skies and highs 70-75 away from the coast.
TUESDAY…
High pressure will continue to be the dominant weather feature in the Northeast. Therefore, we can expect another pleasant day with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.