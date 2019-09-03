EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
The rest of our Tuesday across CT will be quite nice with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Tomorrow, we'll run the risk for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms with the arrival of a cold front.
Meanwhile, we continue to monitor closely Hurricane Dorian. As of 11am, it was downgraded to category 2 intensity with max sustained wind of 110 mph. It is forecast to skirt the coasts of Florida, Georgia, then the Carolinas as it eventually curves to the north and then northeast over the next 36-72 hours. As of now, the latest projections keep the storm well offshore from Southern New England Friday into Saturday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY & TOMORROW…
Today will be a nice late summer day. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the air will be seasonably warm with highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity levels will be pleasant with dew point temperatures dipping into the 50s in many parts of the state. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy with lows 60-65.
A cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow. In advance of the front, there will be a south-southwesterly flow of warm, humid air. Highs will be in the 80s and dew point temperatures will rise into the 60s to perhaps near 70 degrees. There will be a risk for a thunderstorm in the afternoon or early evening. Some storms could be strong to potentially severe. At this point in time, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a good portion of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging winds.
After the front passes through, the air will turn cooler and drier later tomorrow night.
THURSDAY…
Thursday is shaping up to be a nice, comfortable day! High pressure to our north will provide partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s, and the humidity will be low.
We may see an increase in cloud cover Thursday night. Lows will be in the 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
There may be some lingering effects from Dorian early Saturday, but weather conditions will improve as the storm races northeastward into the Canadian Maritimes. The sky should become partly to mostly sunny Saturday and highs should be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Sunday is expected to be partly to mostly sunny and cooler with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 70s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure building into New England, Monday should be a very pleasant day, but it may feel more like autumn with lows in the 40s and highs 70-75. The sky should be bright and sunny.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
