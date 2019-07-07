PLEASANT TONIGHT
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and cooler than last night – by a good margin. We will have a markedly easier time getting to sleep because of this cool-down. Lows in the 50s and lower 60s. The sky will be partly cloudy. There may also be patchy fog in some areas.
NEXT WEEK
Pleasant Monday and Tuesday
With high pressure in place, Monday will be partly sunny and the air will be warm, but dry – for the most part. Highs will be in the 80s. A weak disturbance moving mainly southwest of Connecticut may not miss the state completely, however. There may be a few periods of cloudiness and a few showers at some point during the day, especially southwest of Hartford. Most of the state, however, will be free from the shower threat.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s. The humidity will still be low. With Monday’s system again far enough out of reach, there will be no shower threat at all Tuesday.
Hot and sticky Wednesday
90-degree heat will return by the middle of next week. Wednesday should be partly sunny, and the air will slightly more humid as southwesterly flow returns.
Showers and thunderstorms Thursday
Thursday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The air will be warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees and the air will be humid. A cold front will move into southern New England during the afternoon. This front will reintroduce a risk for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Pleasant Friday & next weekend
Friday will be much better. By then, the cold front will have moved away to the south and east of New England. Although a few showers may linger early in the day, they will be mostly gone by mid-morning. Then, by midday, the sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the humidity will drop. Highs in the middle 80s are expected.
Saturday will be hotter, but the humidity will remain low enough that the day will still be comfortable. Highs will be in the low-90s under a partly sunny sky. Sunday will be equally hot and a touch muggier. There may be an isolated shower or thundershower Sunday afternoon.
JUNE 2019 IN REVIEW…
June went into the record books as dry and slightly warmer than normal month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 69.4 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees above normal. There were only 2 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. The high was 91 on the 27th and 92 on the 28th. Rainfall for the month was 2.24 inches, which is 2.11” below normal.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.