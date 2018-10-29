MONDAY RECAP…
Severe weather occurred in Southern New England this morning, including Connecticut. The National Weather Service investigated damage that occurred in North Stonington to see if that location was hit by a tornado or some other form of severe weather. They determined the damage was caused by an EF0 tornado and more detailed information will be issued, hopefully this evening. 2 other tornadoes have been confirmed today. An EF0 tornado was confirmed on Fishers Island (NY) at around 7:35 this morning. Estimated maximum wind speeds were 65-85 mph and the path length was approximately 2 miles long. It was this storm that produced the tornado in Southeastern Connecticut. Another confirmed tornado struck Woods Hole, Massachusetts. It was a small EF0 tornado with maximum winds speeds 60-65 mph, a path width of 10 yards and a path length of 0.1 miles. Both of these tornadoes were associated with waterspouts that moved onshore then became a tornado.
Once we got past this morning’s turbulent weather, we only had to deal with a few showers this afternoon. We also had just enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the mid and upper 50s in many locations.
WINTER STORM ALFRED, OCTOBER 29, 2011…
It was on this date 7 years ago when Connecticut experienced the state’s worst power outage on record. Before Winter Storm Alfred struck, it was a warm autumn season and many trees were still loaded with leaves. As a result, the burst of heavy, wet snow brought down numerous trees and powerlines. More than 880,000 customers lost power! It was also a record October snowstorm for Connecticut with 12.3” of snow measured at Bradley International Airport. Halloween was either cancelled or postponed due to the number of trees, branches, and powerlines that had to be cleaned up following this freak late October storm.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT...
There may be a light shower or sprinkle in some locations this evening. Otherwise, we can expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. The air will gradually turn cooler. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 30s in many locations, but closer to 40 degrees near the coast.
TUESDAY…
High pressure will approach New England from the west and that means we can expect a nice day. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a brisk northwesterly breeze. Highs will range from the 40s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 50s across much of the state.
The combination of mainly clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s Tuesday night and scattered frost is likely.
HALLOWEEN…
High pressure will shift to the south and east of New England on Wednesday. At the same time, an area of low pressure and its associated warm front will take aim and Northern New England. The result will be a south to southwesterly flow of milder air across Connecticut. Temperatures will reach 60 degrees, if not higher, Wednesday afternoon! At the time the ghouls and goblins go candy-seeking, temperatures will fall back through the 50s and into the upper 40s. Showers are possible to the north of Connecticut, but our weather will likely remain dry. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, but overall it will be a very pleasant and comfortable Halloween evening.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
November will begin with unseasonably warm weather! Temperatures will rise well into the 60s Thursday and we might even have a shot at 70 degrees. It all depends on the position of a front that will lie somewhere across Southern New England. For now, we believe Connecticut will be on the warm side of the front. We should see partly sunny skies Thursday and a shower is possible. However, the best chance for showers will be to the north and west of Connecticut.
By Friday, a storm system will race by to the north of Connecticut and it will drag a cold front across the state. Therefore, showers are likely and thunder is possible. Perhaps, the best chance for showers will be in the morning. It is going to be another mild day with morning lows in the 50s and daytime highs in the 60s. Cooler air will overspread the state Friday night and temperatures will dip into the 30s and lower 40s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
An offshore storm system could brush Southern New England with showers on Saturday, perhaps even Connecticut. However, most of the weekend will be dry and cooler. We are forecasting a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday with highs in the 50s. With high pressure moving into the Northeast, Sunday should be mostly sunny and brisk with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the low and middle 50s.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back 1 hour when you go to bed Saturday night. That is when Daylight Saving Time will come to an end. While this weekend will be 1 hour longer, the sun will set earlier. Sunset on Saturday will be at 5:42 pm, but the sun will set at 4:41 Sunday afternoon.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
For now, we are forecasting dry weather on Monday. Sunshine may give way to cloudy skies in the afternoon and it should be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.