THIS EVENING, TONIGHT …
After peaking in the 80s, temperatures this evening slowly trend back into the 70s under a mainly clear sky. Tonight, we anticipate an increase in cloud cover and for temperatures to bottom out between 60 and 65 in many locations.
FRIDAY…
If you enjoyed today's weather, you'll like tomorrow's! It will be a seasonably warm Friday with highs in the mid-80s, but the humidity will remain comfortable under a mix of sun and clouds. While most of the day will be dry in many cites and towns, an isolated shower or storm can't be ruled out.
THE WEEKEND…
The humidity will be on the rise again as a southwesterly flow develops in advance of a low pressure system and its associated cold front. Saturday will be partly sunny and very warm with highs 85-90. That southwesterly breeze will become stronger as the day progresses, and the onshore flow will keep coastal communities cooler. By Saturday afternoon and evening there will be a chance for thunderstorms as a cold front approaches Southern New England -- those that develop could be strong, potentially severe. Because of this threat, we're declaring an Early Warning Weather Alert for Saturday.
Sunday, while not a washout, an isolated shower or storm is possible. By later in the day, the humidity may start to decrease as drier air filters into the state. Like Saturday, highs will be in the 85 to 90 degree range.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be unseasonably warm, then cooler air will gradually move southward across New England. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 80s, on Wednesday in the upper 70s to lower 80s, Thursday will be in the lower 80s. So through mid-week, temps will be near or below normal for a change! With regard to precipitation, it is going to be a bit unsettled as a trough of low pressure hovers over New England for several days. As a result, the air aloft will be cool and unstable, meaning there will be a lot of clouds every day. Additionally, there will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
