THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A band of clouds moved into Connecticut this afternoon. It is associated with a warm front that is off to the south and west of New England. The clouds will remain with us this evening. There is a very slight chance for a sprinkle, but the air is very dry with dew points in the teens and 20s. Plus, high pressure is still in control of our weather. That means most, if not all, of the state will remain dry. Temperatures will drop back through the 40s this evening. If you are going to see the Yard Goats home opener against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Dunkin’ Donuts Park this evening, you will definitely need a warm coat.
Overnight, we can expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures will bottom out in the 30s to near 40 degrees across most of the state.
FRIDAY…
High pressure will move out to sea to the east of New England. Meanwhile, a powerful storm will move northward into the Upper Midwest. A strengthening southerly flow between these 2 systems will push milder air northward toward New England, but we really won’t feel the warmth until this weekend. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s tomorrow and the sky will be mostly cloudy. A southerly breeze will pick up as well during the afternoon. A couple of light rain showers will develop during the afternoon, but showers are much more likely tomorrow night in advance of a weakening cold front. Some showers could produce moderate to heavy rain. Plus, temperatures won’t drop much thanks to a mild southerly flow. Overnight lows will range from 50-55.
THE WEEKEND…
Showers will end early Saturday morning, then the we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. An isolated shower or two could pop up during the afternoon with the weak cold front in the vicinity, but most of the state will remain dry. Plus, Saturday is shaping up to be unseasonably mild with highs in the 70s away from the coast! With enough sunshine, temperatures could reach 80 degrees over Northern Connecticut. We’ll see! For now, we are forecasting highs in the middle 70s.
Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and mild with lows 50-55.
Clouds and rain will return on Sunday in advance of the next storm system. There may be a little sunshine in the morning, but the afternoon will be generally cloudy. The best chance for showers or a period of rain will come during the afternoon. Sunday won’t be as warm as Saturday, but the air will be mild with highs in the 60s, perhaps the upper 60s.
Rain will become heavy at times Sunday night. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well after midnight. With an intensifying southerly wind, temperatures will drop no lower than the 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
The storm will track across New England on Monday. A soaking rain is likely Monday morning and it will have an impact on the morning commute. While the steadiest rain should end by midday, a few more showers are likely during the afternoon. The sky will be cloudy or mostly cloudy Monday afternoon, but it will be breezy and mild with highs in the middle and upper 60s.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and cooler with highs near 60 degrees. A northwest wind will likely gust to over 30 mph.
A ridge of high pressure will crest over New England on Wednesday. That means the wind will be much lighter. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, but there should be enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the low and middle 60s away from the coast. More showers are possible Wednesday night.
A warm front should bring plenty of clouds to the state on Thursday along with the chance for light rain. If we remain in an east to northeasterly flow, temperatures may have a hard time rising out of the 50s.
MARCH 2019 RECAP…
For the Greater Hartford Area, March came in a little cooler and drier than normal. Snowfall received was above normal. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 36.7 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 3.07”, which is 0.55” below normal. Total snowfall was 10.3”, which is 3.9” above normal. Most of the snow fell at the beginning of the month, especially on March 3rd and 4th. The lowest temperature was 5 degrees on March 7th. The highest temperature was 70 degrees, and that occurred just a few days ago, on March 30th.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
