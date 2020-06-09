THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Quiet weather will prevail tonight. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the wind will be light. Temperatures will fall from the 80s into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 60-67.
WEDNESDAY…
Tomorrow, we’ll be caught between high pressure offshore and a cold front to our west. The result will be a strengthening southerly breeze that will pump higher humidity into the state. Dew points will rise into the 60s. Temperatures will range from the 70s at the coast to the low and middle 80s over interior portions of the state. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, but the sky should become mostly cloudy before the day is over.
Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy, breezy and muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers will develop as will areas of fog, especially near the coast.
THURSDAY…
The cold front will slowly move through Southern New England from west to east. The front will have plenty of moisture to work with, which means showers are likely. There is also a chance for a few thunderstorms, but severe weather appears unlikely at this point since abundant cloud cover should limit instability. However, some showers and storms will be capable of producing locally heavy downpours due to the deep layer of high moisture in the atmosphere. Highs will range from the middle 70s to possibly the lower 80s.
Showers will end Thursday night, and the sky will become partly cloudy. The air will turn slightly cooler and drier. Lows will range from 60-65.
FRIDAY…
With the frontal boundary shifting to the east of New England, we will end the week on a pleasant note. The sky should be partly sunny. The air will be warm, but the humidity will be in the comfortable range. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s. Dew point temperatures will be mostly in the 50s.
Friday night should be partly cloudy and cooler with lows 55-60.
THE WEEKEND…
Cooler weather is on the way for the weekend. We expect highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday, and the humidity will be low. Sunshine may mix with some clouds during the afternoon, but we believe our weather will remain dry throughout the day. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and pleasant for sleeping with lows in the 50s.
An upper level low will develop over the Eastern United States over the second half of the weekend. This may allow the offshore frontal boundary to shift westward closer to land, which would increase our chances for showers. More clouds and the risk of showers should keep daytime highs in the 70s Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The forecast for Monday and Tuesday is a bit tricky. Our chances for showers will be determined by the position of the upper level low, which will be spinning around over the Eastern United States. For now, we are keeping Monday dry. The sky should be partly to mostly cloudy, and we are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and a little warmer with highs closer to 80 degrees. A few showers are possible, but most of the day should be dry.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
