THURSDAY RECAP…
Today was partly sunny, windy and chilly. Highs ranged from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. The northwest wind gusted to over 30 mph at times in some locations and that certainly added a chill to the air. For comparison, the normal high for October 25th for the Greater Hartford Area is 60 degrees.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
High pressure will move into New England tonight. Therefore, the sky will be become mainly clear and the moon will shine brightly. The wind will diminish as well. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s then into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 25-35 and we’ll wake up to patchy frost in the morning.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be partly sunny. High clouds in advance of the weekend storm will dim the sun at times. Overall, it will be a pleasant day. With high pressure in place over Southern New England, the wind will be light throughout the day. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
Because of the impending coastal storm, we have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Saturday. Rain will begin before dawn and it will last throughout the day. The rain will be heavy at times. Plus, a northeasterly wind could gust to 40 mph or higher, especially near the coast. Rain will taper off to scattered showers Saturday night.
Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-2” and there could be locally higher amounts. While we don’t expect widespread flooding, there could be some flooding in poor drainage areas and where leaves clog storm drains. The gusty wind could cause isolated power outages. The main concern is coastal flooding. The National Weather Service has already issued a Coastal Flood Watch for coastal sections of Fairfield and New Haven Counties for Saturday afternoon during the high tide cycle. Tides will already be running high since we will only be a few days past the full “Hunter’s” moon. The strong northeast wind will compound the problem. Temperatures Saturday will range from the 40s inland to the 50s near the coast.
Sunday will definitely be the better of the two weekend days since the storm will move away to the north of Connecticut. While a lingering shower or two can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry. Plus, we’ll likely see a little sunshine from time to time. Sunday afternoon should be comfortable with highs around 60 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
A weaker coastal storm will impact Connecticut on Monday. We can expect a few periods of rain and highs in the 50s. The rain will end Monday night.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and a northwesterly breeze will usher in much drier air. It’ll be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
Wednesday, Halloween, it looking good! Morning sunshine will probably mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon and it will turn out to be a comfortable day with highs near 60 degrees. The weather should be pleasant for trick-or-treaters Wednesday evening. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s then into the 40s. The sky should be partly cloudy.
By Thursday, a strong south or southwesterly flow of milder air will develop in advance of a cold front. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 60s! Showers and potentially a few thunderstorms will move into the state Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
