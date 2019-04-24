THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will move into New England later tonight. Therefore, the brisk northwest wind will gradually diminish, and the sky will be mainly clear. We may get brushed by some clouds in the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening then into the 40s in parts of the state by midnight. It is going to be chilly later tonight with lows ranging from 37-45.
PLEASANT THURSDAY…
High pressure will drift across New England tomorrow and that means we can look forward to another nice day. The sky will be mostly sunny and the wind be light most of the day. After a chilly morning, temperatures should reach the lower 70s away from the coast. Shoreline highs will likely be held to the 60s thanks to a developing onshore breeze. We’ll see an increase in cloud cover toward evening.
The sky will become cloudy tomorrow night and the first round of showers will arrive toward dawn. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and lower 50s.
MORE RAIN FRIDAY…
A storm will move into the Northeast on Friday and the associated cold front will sweep across the state Friday night. Therefore, more rain is in the forecast. While Friday won’t be a complete washout, there will be showers from time to time, some of which could be briefly heavy. There will be a strong southerly breeze and temperatures will top out in the 60s under a mainly cloudy sky.
A batch of heavy showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will move across the state Friday evening, but the rain will end before dawn. Temperatures will bottom out near 50 degrees.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be partly sunny, windy and cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, but the wind will make it feel even cooler. The northwest wind will gust to 30-40 mph at times.
The wind will subside Saturday night and temperatures will dip into the range of 35-45 under a partly cloudy sky.
Another storm system will approach New England from the west on Sunday. More showers are in the forecast and they could arrive as early as Sunday morning. Along with the showers, we are expecting a mainly cloudy day with highs only in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
Showers will end early Sunday night then a brisk northwesterly flow of cool, dry air will develop. Temperatures should dip to 40-45 by dawn.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be mostly, breezy and cool with highs close to 60 degrees. Clouds may begin to overspread the state by evening in advance of the next wave of low pressure.
Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and there is a good chance we’ll see more showers or perhaps a period of steadier light rain. It’ll be another cool day with highs 55-60.
Yet another storm system could impact the state on Wednesday with more rain or showers. However, it is all about timing. That round of wet weather could hold off until Wednesday night and Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
