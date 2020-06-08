MONDAY RECAP…
After starting out on a cooler note in the 40s and low 50s, temperatures rebounded to between 75 and 80 under a mostly sunny sky. Normal high is 78, for comparison… so today’s weather was pretty typical for early June. As a bonus, we were able to also enjoy low humidity.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Temperatures this evening will drop from the 70s into the 60s, it will be quite pleasant! Overnight, under a clear to partly cloudy sky, they should bottom out in the low to mid-50s by daybreak.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
High pressure will dominate, meaning more sunshine for our Tuesday. Tomorrow will be also be warmer than today, with highs between 80 and 85 in many spots. It will be comfortably warm, with a continuation of low humidity.
As the area of high pressure moves offshore Wednesday, it will allow for a southerly flow to develop. This means we’ll see an uptick in humidity. Additionally, a system from will the will start heading our way… given this, we’ll see an increase in cloud cover as the day progresses.
Thursday will be warm and humid. We’ll also run the risk for shower and even some thunderstorms.
Friday, in the wake of a front, the humidity will drop. We should also end the week on a dry, brighter note with highs in the 80s.
THE WEEKEND…
First and foremost, there is uncertainty surrounding the weekend forecast. At one point, it looks wet at times with chances for rain both Saturday and Sunday. As of our latest model guidance, there has been a shift to dry and cooler weather. Provided this, we will optimistically go for primarily dry weather both days, with highs in the 70s.
NEXT WEEK…
Currently, next Monday looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds, highs near 80.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.