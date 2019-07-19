FRIDAY RECAP …
After the showers and storms passed through this week, everyone across the state is feeling the heat and humidity today. Morning clouds eroded and under afternoon sunshine, temperatures peaked in the upper 80s and lower 90s inland, and in the 80s along the coastline. At Bradley Int’l Airport (where the climate records are maintained), the high was at least 91 --- therefore have our 16th 90° for the year (13th for the month).
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT …
A disturbance moving through the Northeast is producing thunderstorms (some of which have reached severe limits) in NY and PA. There is a chance they could reach western CT before diminishing later this evening. With any that make their way to our state, expect heavy rain, a gusty wind and lightning. Overnight, under a mainly clear sky, temperatures only bottom out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
THE WEEKEND, OUR 3RD AND MOST EXTREME HEAT WAVE OF ’19…
The National Weather Service has already placed all of CT under an Excessive Heat Warning for the weekend as the combined heat and humidity will reach dangerous levels. Saturday we will wake up to a mostly sunny sky, and the sky will stay mainly clear throughout the day. Temperatures will climb during the day and we could even reach 100 degrees. Mixed with high humidity, the heat index could reach upwards of 110(+) degrees! The shoreline will have an onshore breeze during the day, which will allow coastal towns to be a little cooler with high in the low 90s.
Saturday night, there is chance for some isolated showers across the state, but the temperatures will remain warm with high humidity. Expect lows in the lower 80s.
Sunday also features a mostly sunny sky and temperatures will climb again throughout the day. We’re forecasting temperatures to peak near those of Saturday, into the upper 90s across inland CT and into the low and mid-90s along the coastline. Sunday will also resemble Saturday with high humidity in tandem with temperatures that will bring the heat index to 110 degrees. There is a chance for an isolated shower at night.
If 100 is achieved at Bradley Int’l Airport Saturday, the record for July 20th will be tied (it’s from 1991). In case you’re wondering, the last time the Hartford Area experienced 100° heat was on July 18 of 2012! The record for Bridgeport on Saturday is 95 (also set in 1991). Sunday will again be hot, we can expect more of the same with highs close to those of Saturday. For the 21st of July, the records are 101 for Hartford and 98 for Bridgeport --- it may be close!
MONDAY …
Monday the heat wave breaks as a storm system moves into the region. Initially we’ll see sunshine, then clouds will increase later in the day and eventually the chance for rain and storms will increase. Given this, you might want to hold off on watering your plants or yard as a cold front will pass through the state. Given this, highs will only be in the 80s.
TUESDAY …
Showers will continue into the morning on Tuesday as the cold front slowly makes its way out of the state. These showers will could bring heavy rainfall and a chance of some localized flooding (especially in poor drainage areas). By Tuesday afternoon, the clouds will clear and we’ll see some sunshine.
THE REST OF THE WEEK …
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be dry and seasonably warm with lower humidity! We expect temperatures to stay in the mid-80s throughout the week, under a mostly sunny sky. Overall, it will be a very comfortable end to the week, especially compared to what we’re dealing with over the weekend!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon and WFSB Intern Ally Finch
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). Remember, we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher to classify as a heat wave. We’ve now had a grand total of 14 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradlely Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Log In
