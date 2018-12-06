AFTERNOON UPDATE...
The rest of today will be fairly quiet, but a few flurries or snow showers will be possible later today/tonight with the arrival of a cold front that brings a reinforcing shot of cold air -- also with it, a gusty wind. Tomorrow, highs will be between 30 and 35, but it will feel like the 20s if not teens.
The weekend will feature lows in the teens (single digits in some of the colder spots). Highs Saturday may not get above freezing, then Sunday temps will top out in the mid-30s. Our storm-free stretch continues into next week (the storm that develops Mon/Tue still looks to stay offshore)… it may not be until Friday the 14th until we see our next storm system arrive (as of now, it would be rain).
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------------------
TODAY, 12/6/18…
A cold front will approach New England from the west today. Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon as a brisk west-southwesterly wind develops. Gusts to 20 mph or higher are possible during the afternoon. Highs will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s.
The cold front will move through the state tonight. It won’t have much moisture to work with, but some passing snow showers can’t be ruled out. It won’t be as cold as recent nights with lows in the 20s.
FRIDAY…
The front will move away to the east of New England and a gusty northwest wind will usher in another shot of colder air. Highs Friday will be in the 30s, and the wind chill will be in the upper teens and 20s. Gusts to 30 mph or higher are likely. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
High pressure will build into New England tomorrow night. Clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop deeply into the teens, and perhaps as low as 5-10 degrees in the normally colder locations!
A DRY, BUT COLD WEEKEND…
If you have errands to run this weekend in preparation for the holidays, the weather will not slow you down. However, it will be cold. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs Saturday will only range from 28-34 degrees. There will be a stiff northwesterly breeze most of the day and that will certainly make it feel even colder. Saturday night will be mainly clear, and the mercury will bottom out in the teens.
A significant storm will develop near the Carolina Coast on Sunday. However, this storm will not move up the coast toward New England. Instead, it will move out to sea far to the south of our region. Sunshine may mix with some clouds Sunday afternoon, but our weather will remain dry. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday night should be partly cloudy and cold with lows 15-25.
NEXT WEEK…
The big ocean storm will continue to move out to sea and another storm will follow on its heels. Just like the first storm, this one is also expected to stay far to the south of New England. We are becoming more and more confident our streak of dry weather will continue. Other than the flurries and snow showers tonight, this streak could last 10 days or longer! We haven’t had a streak like that since late August and early September.
Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs are expected to range from 35-40. Tuesday should be mostly sunny and colder with lows 15-20 and highs in the low to middle 30s. The cold weather may relax a little by midweek. Temperatures could reach the lower 40s Wednesday and it will be another dry day with partly sunny skies.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.