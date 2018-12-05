WEDNESDAY RECAP…
Sunshine gave way to a cloudy sky this afternoon. The clouds are associated with a storm that is moving out to sea to the south of New England. Rain and snow reached the coastal waters south of Long Island and a few snow showers developed near Cape Cod, but we remained dry in Connecticut. Today was the 3rd consecutive day of dry weather. However, it was cold with early morning lows in the teens across most of the state, and afternoon highs in the middle 30s. The normal, or average, high for December 5th for the Greater Hartford Area is 44 degrees.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
The storm will continue to move eastward into the Atlantic and a ridge of high pressure will reach Southern New England by morning. Therefore, we can expect decreasing cloudiness tonight. Temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the teens and lower 20s. The wind will remain light throughout the night.
THURSDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow. Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon and brisk west-southwesterly wind will develop. Gusts to 20 mph or higher are possible during the afternoon. Highs will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s.
The cold front will move through the state tomorrow night. It won’t have much moisture to work with, but a passing flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out. It won’t be as cold as recent night with lows in the 20s.
FRIDAY…
The front will move away to the east of New England and a gusty northwest wind will usher in another shot of colder air. Highs Friday will be in the 30s, and the wind chill will be in the upper teens and 20s. Gusts to 30 mph or higher are likely. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
High pressure will build into New England Friday night. Clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop deeply into the teens, and perhaps as low as 5-10 degrees in the normally colder locations!
A DRY, BUT COLD WEEKEND…
If you have errands to run this weekend in preparation for the holidays, the weather will not slow you down. However, it will be cold. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs Saturday will only range from 28-34 degrees. There will be a stiff northwesterly breeze most of the day and that will certainly make it feel even colder. Saturday night will be mainly clear, and the mercury will bottom out in the teens.
A significant storm will develop near the Carolina Coast on Sunday. However, this storm will not move up the coast toward New England. Instead, it will move out to sea far to the south of New England. Sunshine may mix with some clouds Sunday afternoon, but our weather will remain dry. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday night should be partly cloudy and cold with lows 15-25.
NEXT WEEK…
The big ocean storm will continue to move out to sea and another storm will follow on its heels. However, the storm track will be far to the south of New England. We are becoming more and more confident our streak of dry weather will continue. Other than the flurries and snow showers tomorrow night, the streak could last 10 days or longer! We haven’t had a streak like that since late August and early September.
Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs are expected to range from 35-40. Tuesday should be mostly sunny and colder with lows 15-20 and highs in the low to middle 30s. The cold weather may relax a little by midweek. Temperatures could reach the lower 40s Wednesday and it will be another dry day with partly sunny skies.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
