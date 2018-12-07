FRIDAY RECAP…
A northwesterly flow delivered another shot of cold air today. Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures held in the 30s this afternoon. Shoreline temperatures were a little closer to 40 degrees. The northwest wind gusted to near 30 mph in some locations. Wind chill temperatures were in the teens and 20s across most of the state as of mid-afternoon.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
High pressure will move into New England tonight. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to dip to some very chilly levels. Temperatures will fall into the 20s this evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the teens, but the normally colder locations will bottom out in the range of 5-10 degrees!
A DRY, BUT COLD WEEKEND…
If you have errands to run this weekend in preparation for the holidays, the weather will not slow you down. However, it will remain cold. Highs tomorrow will range from the 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 30s at the coast. At least the wind won’t be too much of a bother. Sunshine will likely mix with some partial cloudiness during the afternoon.
The sky will become mainly clear Saturday night and the mercury will bottom out in the teens.
A significant storm will dump heavy snow on portions of Virginia and the Carolinas this weekend. In fact, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for portions of Southwestern Virginia and Western North Carolina. These areas could see 8-16” of snow especially in the higher elevations. This large storm will move off the Carolina and Georgia Coast on Sunday. However, it will move out to sea, far to the south of New England. Therefore, we don’t have to worry about it! Sunday will be another dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies. Plus, it won’t be quite as cold as tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 30s expected.
Sunday night should be clear to partly cloudy and cold with lows 15-25.
NEXT WEEK…
Another storm will develop off the Georgia and Carolina Coast on Monday. However, it will take a similar track far to the south of New England. That means our lengthy stretch of dry weather will continue!
Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will range from 35-40. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and colder with lows 15-20 and highs in the middle 30s. Temperatures will likely remain below normal Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday should be partly sunny with lows in the teens and highs in the mid to upper 30s. With high pressure in place, Thursday should be mostly sunny. Once again, we expect lows in the teens and highs in the 30s. By Friday, temperatures should rebound, reaching or exceeding 40 degrees. However, the dry pattern will finally break down (after 12 consecutive storm-free days!) as a significant low pressure system takes aim at New England. Clouds will overspread the state on Friday, but rain should hold off until Friday night and Saturday. This storm is expected to take a warm track to the west of New England, which means snow is highly unlikely. Not the best news for snow lovers!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
