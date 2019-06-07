11PM UPDATE...
Evening cloudiness has eroded, setting the stage for a clear, calm and pleasant night. As of 11p, temperatures across the state ranged from the low to mid-60s, heading to the 50s for lows by daybreak.
Our weekend forecast is on track: it's going to be stellar! See below for more...
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------------
THE WEEKEND...
High pressure will build southward from Canada and it will set up shop over New England. That means we can look forward to very pleasant weather conditions both tomorrow and Sunday! Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm with highs 80-85, but the humidity will be low. Beach weather will be perfect with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
The combination of clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow temperatures to dip into the 50s tomorrow night.
Sunday will be another winner with mostly sunny skies, and highs 80-85. Once again, the humidity will be low. A developing onshore breeze will likely keep beach temperatures in the 70s.
The sky will be mainly clear Sunday night, and it’ll be another comfortable night with lows in the 50s.
MONDAY…
A large area of moisture will move northward toward New England on Monday. After some morning sunshine, the sky will become mostly cloudy during the afternoon, and there will be a rising chance for rain by evening. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. A southerly flow will transport humid air into the state Monday night. This will keep temperatures from dropping no lower than the 60s. With moisture levels on the rise, we’ll also have showers or a few periods of rain.
TUESDAY…
A cold front will sweep across the state on Tuesday. Showers are likely in the morning and early afternoon, and a few thunderstorms are possible. On the heels of the front, a northwesterly breeze will usher drier air into the region by late in the day. Therefore, we could see some late day clearing. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The sky will become clear Tuesday night, and temperatures will dip into the 50s.
WEDNESDAY…
With high pressure in place, Wednesday is shaping up to be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs near 80 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s.
THURSDAY…
A coastal storm and a warm front will bring periods of rain on Thursday. Late day thunder is possible as the warm front moves closer to Southern New England. Abundant cloud cover, rain, and an east to northeasterly flow should limit highs to 65-70.
FRIDAY…
A cold front could bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the state, but much of the day should be dry. We can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.