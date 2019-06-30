9:20 PM UPDATE…
It is a very pleasant Monday evening! The sky is partly cloudy across the state at this time. Temperatures range from 66 degrees in Warren, Washington, and Willington to 79 degrees in Hartford. Dew point temperatures range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s, and the wind is light. Many locations are reporting calm conditions.
Previous Discussion...
JUNE 2019 IN REVIEW…
June went into the record books as dry and slightly warmer than normal month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 69.4 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees above normal. There were only 2 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. The high was 91 on the 27th and 92 on the 28th. Rainfall for the month was 2.24 inches, which is 2.11” below normal.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a beautiful start to July with highs in the mid to upper 80s (88 degrees in Windsor Locks), we can expect a pleasant night. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. Sunset will occur at 8:30 this evening. Overnight lows will range from 60-67.
TUESDAY…
Tomorrow will be partly sunny and very warm with highs 85-90, but the humidity will be tolerable. The beaches will be a little cooler with highs 80-85. Most of the day will be dry, but a weak disturbance could cause a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to pop up during the afternoon. They will be hit or miss, which means many towns will not get one.
WEDNESDAY AND JULY 4TH…
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature both days and that is great news for us! Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will be close to 90 degrees over interior portions of the state, but the humidity will remain in check. Temperatures at the beaches will be in the low and middle 80s.
Thursday, the 4th, will be partly to mostly sunny as well. Once again, temperatures will rise close to 90 degrees. If you have plans to go to the beach, you can expect highs in the low and middle 80s. The humidity may be a little higher, but still not too bad.
FRIDAY…
A southerly flow will bring higher humidity into the state. Plus, temperatures will rise close to 90 degrees for the 3rd day in a row. Should the temperature reach 90 degrees over 3 consecutive days this week, we will have our first heat wave of 2019. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible by evening, mainly in Western Connecticut.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JULY…
Showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Saturday. That’s when a cold front will slowly push into a very warm, humid air mass. There should be just enough sunshine to boost temperatures close to 90 degree, if not a little higher.
The front could stall to the south of New England on Sunday. If a wave of low pressure develops on the front, then showers and a few thunderstorms can be expected. Abundant cloud cover and showers should limit highs to the 80s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few thunderstorms could pop up during the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
