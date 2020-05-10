MOTHER’S DAY
Mother’s Day will be a much better day than yesterday! It will be breezy and cool, but the sky will be mostly sunny. Morning lows will range from 28-36, but temperatures are expected to rise very close to 60 degrees during the afternoon. Although warmer than Saturday, this high of near 60 will still be cooler than average; the normal high for May 10th is nearly 70 degrees. The record low for The Greater Hartford area for May 10th is 28 degrees, set in 1947.
MONDAY
Another storm system will bring clouds and rain to the state on Monday. Temperatures will remain much cooler than normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s expected. But, at least with temperatures in the 50s, the precipitation will assuredly be rain!
TUESDAY
A nice day with a partly to mostly sunny sky, but there will be a brisk northwest wind. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s. High pressure will be centered to the west, bringing forth the northwesterly trajectory that will be responsible for the wind and below-average temperatures.
WEDNESDAY
On Wednesday, we will have a pleasant day as well, and the air won’t be quite as cool. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs should range from 60-65. As the cell of high pressure moves closer to the region, the wind will relax.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder! As the high pressure center moves to a position centered east of New England, the flow will turn southwesterly and a warming trend will begin. After a cool morning, temperatures should reach 65-70 away from the coast during the afternoon.
FRIDAY
There is the potential for warmer weather on Friday. Temperatures could easily reach the 70s as the southwesterly flow of milder air strengthens out ahead of an approaching storm system. As the low pressure system passes through New England and that means there will be a good chance for showers, and potentially a few thunderstorms.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be mild and unsettled. The storm system that passed through yesterday will be to our east. The trailing cold front associated with it will stall to the south of Connecticut, close enough that clouds and showers following the boundary will continue to make weather unsettled Saturday. The air will remain mild, with highs close to 70, despite clouds and showers.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
