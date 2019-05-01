THE FIRST DAY OF MAY…
May is off to a cloudy, cool start. Highs were only in the 50s across the state today. The normal, or average, high for May 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 67 degrees. We were on the cool side of a warm front today, but on the warm side of the front, temperatures reached the 80s this afternoon. At 4:00 pm, the temperature in Pittsburgh was 84 degrees!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
An area of low pressure will move across Southern New England tonight. Therefore, showers will develop as early as this evening. There may be areas of drizzle and fog as well. Temperatures will dip into the middle and upper 40s, but they will tend to rise toward dawn.
THURSDAY…
Tomorrow will be a very interesting day with a front dividing the state. There is the potential for some very mild weather in Western Connecticut, where temperatures are expected to rise well into the 70s. Danbury is expected to be one of the warmer locations in the state. Meanwhile, eastern portions of the state will be stuck in the cooler air. Putnam, for example, may see highs in the lower 60s, but temperatures should fall back through the 50s during the afternoon. In the Greater Hartford Area, temperatures could top 70 degrees for a while before a backdoor cold front moves through later in the day. Overall, the sky will be mostly cloudy tomorrow and there may be a passing shower or two. There is even a chance for a thunderstorm, especially in Central and Western Connecticut, where the air will be the warmest.
Cooler air will overspread the entire state tomorrow night. The mercury will dip into the mid and upper 40s. Along with a few showers, there may be areas of drizzle and fog as well.
FRIDAY…
An area low pressure will approach New England from the west Friday, and a warm front will move up the coast. The front may or may not reach Connecticut later in the day. It could get hung up just to our south. Therefore, Friday will be cloudy and cooler with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. A few showers are likely, and a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.
Low pressure will move away to the east of New England Friday night. Therefore, showers will end after midnight and temperatures should bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MAY…
The weekend will likely start out dry, and it should end dry. However, there may be a soaking rain in between. A storm system will spread clouds and rain into the state on Saturday, but the rain should hold off until the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees. Rain could be heavy at times Saturday night, and lows will be near 50. Sunday will start out cloudy and wet, but the rain should end by midday. The afternoon should be mainly dry, and we might see some late day clearing. Highs will be in the 60s at best.
High pressure will build into the Northeast Sunday night. Therefore, we can expect further clearing, and temperatures will dip solidly into the 40s. Areas of fog may develop.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure in place, Monday is looking good. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. Some clouds may arrive toward evening. After a very cool morning, temperatures should rise close to 70 degrees Monday afternoon. A weak cold front could send a few isolated showers our way Monday night.
Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with morning lows 45-50 and afternoon highs near 70 degrees.
By Wednesday, another low pressure system will approach the region. Clouds and rain are expected to move into the state during the afternoon, and we are forecasting highs in the 60s.
APRIL 2019 IN REVIEW…
April went go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month was 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”. The average temperature in April came in at 51.0 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Plus, we only had a trace of snow. Average snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
