***A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE SHORELINE COUNTIES UNTIL NOON TODAY***
WET TUESDAY...
We're off to a very wet start this morning, with periods of heavy rain moving through the state, as a second wave of low pressure moves away from Southern New England Coast. The steady rain should taper to just scattered showers this afternoon. Abundant cloud cover most of the day will keep highs in the 70s.
Clouds hang tough overnight, but it will be cooler, with overnight lows in the upper 50's and lower 60's.
BECOMING SUNNY WEDNESDAY…
The arrival of a high pressures system off to our north will usher slightly cooler and much drier air into the region on Wednesday. There may be some cloud cover for a while in the morning, then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach 80-85 and the humidity will be low.
Wednesday night will be dry and comfortable. We'll have great sleeping weather with temperatures dipping into the 50s in many outlying areas. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 60s in the normally warmer locations.
COMFORTABLE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature both days. The sky will be mostly sunny and the air will gradually warm up. Highs will be in the middle 80s on Wednesday, then the mid to upper 80s on Thursday. However the humidity will remain in check. The nighttime hours will be clear to partly cloudy and pleasant with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
HEAT RETURNS THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The high-pressure system will be located right over the state on Saturday morning, which will allow for some beautiful weather during the day. With mostly sunny skies, we will be able to warm up very quickly. Temperatures will reach the upper 80’s away from the coast.
Sunday and Monday the humidity returns. The skies will remain partly to mostly sunny which will allow for temperatures to reach lower 90s over interior portions of the state. Shoreline communities will be a little cooler with highs in the 80s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest and WFSB Weather Intern Ally Finch
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
