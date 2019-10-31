EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Periods of rain can be expected through early afternoon… there still looks to be a lull, or at least a break in the rain for many towns, around trick-or-treat time (there could be some showers here and there, it will be damp regardless).
As we’ve been forecasting, we’re on track to see the worst from this system well after sunset. In fact, the window of time for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and a gusty wind will be between midnight and 5am, with the arrival and passage of a cold front. Generally, wind gusts will be between 40 and 50 mph (but up to 60 mph can't be ruled out), leading to the potential of isolated power outages.
While we have the WIND ADVISORY up the entire state, with an upgrade to a HIGH WIND WARNING for Hartford and Tolland counties --- much of southern CT is under a FREEZE WATCH due to the cold that is coming, that could end the growing season for that part of the state Friday night.
The weekend forecast is on track: dry both days, seasonably cool. Lows in the 30s, highs in the 50s.
THIS MORNING…
A southerly flow is pumping mild, moist air into Southern New England right now. The result is showers, drizzle, and areas of fog. The air is quite muggy but it's also quite mild. We've got numbers in the low 60s in parts of the state. The record for the warmest low temperature for October 31st for the Greater Hartford Area is 56 degrees, set in 1946. That record will likely be broken.
A STORMY HALLOWEEN…
An intensifying storm will track through the Great Lakes Region today and this evening. The trailing cold front will reach Connecticut before dawn tomorrow. The result will be a period of rainy weather, which is not good timing for Halloween. Today, we can expect showers or periods of rain. A southerly wind will intensify as the day progresses, and it will continue to pump moist and very mild air into the state. Temperatures will rise close to 70 degrees! For Trick-or-Treaters, this evening will be windy and balmy with temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees. The southerly wind will gust to over 30 mph. There will be a risk for showers as well. The southerly wind will become much stronger tonight, especially between midnight and dawn. That’s when the wind will gust to 40-50 mph. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for all of Connecticut from this evening through tomorrow morning. Scattered power outages are possible. The southerly flow will transport abundant moisture into Southern New England and the cold front will provide plenty of lift. Therefore, showers are likely tonight, some of which will be quite heavy. A thunderstorm is also possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed extreme Western Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for severe weather. The greatest risk for severe weather will be to the south and west of Connecticut.
FRIDAY…
The front will sweep through Connecticut during the pre-dawn hours, roughly between 2:00 am and 6:00 am. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and 50s by dawn.
Weather conditions will rapidly improve tomorrow. Rain will end early in the morning, then the sky will become partly sunny. A westerly wind could gust as high as 40 mph. Highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees will occur in the pre-dawn hours, but afternoon temperatures will be mostly in the 50s as the westerly wind ushers cooler air into the state.
High pressure will build into New England tomorrow night. The sky will become clear and the wind will diminish. These ideal cooling conditions will lead to chilly temperatures by dawn with lows 30-35.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
Overall, it's going to be a nice weekend for early November. Plus, we’ll get an extra hour since Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come to an end. DST officially ends at 2:00 am Sunday morning, but many of us will set our clocks back by 1 hour before we go to bed Saturday night. Sunshine should mix with some clouds by late Saturday, and the air will be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s. The mercury will dip into the 30s statewide Saturday night. A storm will pass out to sea to the east of New England on Sunday, but it won’t have any impact on our weather. Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low and middle 50s. High pressure will move into New England by late Sunday night. The combination of clearing skies and light winds will result in the coldest weather of the season, thus far, with the mercury dipping into the 20s and lower 30s by dawn.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure in place, Monday should be mostly sunny and brisk with highs 50-55. A frontal boundary will approach New England from the west on Tuesday. Therefore, sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, and a few showers may arrive during the afternoon. Highs should be in the mid to upper 50s. The forecast for Wednesday is tricky. For now, we’ll go with mostly sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures with highs in the 50s.
WINTER STORM ALFRED & SUPERSTORM SANDY…
It was on October 29th in 2011 when a freak pre-Halloween storm named Winter Storm Alfred pounded the state with heavy wet snow. Heavy snow fell in the afternoon and evening, and it all came to an end shortly after midnight. When it was over, 884,000 customers were left in the dark. It was the worst power outage on record for Connecticut! Some customers were without power for 2 weeks. More than a foot of wet snow fell on some Connecticut towns and this happened when many trees still had plenty of leaves. As a result, numerous trees and power lines came crashing to the ground. Halloween was cancelled or postponed in many communities due to the dangerous conditions.
Exactly 1 year later, on October 29th in 2012, Superstorm Sandy slammed into New Jersey. There was plenty of damage in Connecticut as well with historic coastal flooding. Winds gusted to hurricane force, reaching 76 mph in Groton and Bridgeport. Numerous trees and power lines were knocked down. It was the state’s 2nd worst power outage on record with more than 856,000 customers left in the dark.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
