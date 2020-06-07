CHILLY TONIGHT
Tonight will be comfortable for sleeping with lows 45-55! The sky will become clear. High pressure will come into the region and ensure that the wind will diminish. The lessening of the wind will allow the temperature to fall a bit more than it would have otherwise, suggesting mid-40s will be possible in some of the coolest areas.
MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
All three days will be fantastic with high pressure and dry air in place! The days will be sunny, and the nights will be mainly clear. We are forecasting highs near 80 away from the coast on Monday, 80-85 on Tuesday, and the low to middle 80s on Wednesday. The humidity will remain low. The nights will be comfortable with lows mostly in the 50s.
THURSDAY
We may begin to see a few changes by Thursday. At this point, we think there may be a slight chance for a shower during the day. As the evening approaches, showers and thunderstorms will be a greater likelihood. Otherwise, we expect a partly sunny day with highs in the 80s away from the coast.
FRIDAY
Friday will be partly sunny and rain-free. High pressure will remain in control all day, enuring that the day will be pleasant and dry. High temperatures will reach into the 80s inland and 0s along the shoreline.
SATURDAY
An approaching cold front will bring the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Plus, the air will turn more humid thanks to a southerly flow in advance of the front. We are forecasting highs in the lower 80s.
SUNDAY
Scattered showers will be possible Sunday. A low pressure system will be moving across the skies to the north of the state. This system will bring about instability clouds and showers, especially during the afternoon, as the atmosphere destabilizes. Highs will be in the upper 70s areawide.
RECAP OF THURSDAY’S WARM WEATHER
Temperatures rose well into the 80s Thursday afternoon. The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport for the first time this year! It was also the warmest day since September 23rd of last year when the high was 92 degrees. However, the high at Bradley fell well short of record levels. The record high for June 4th is 98 degrees, set a long time ago in 1919. The high temperature in Bridgeport was 85 degrees, which came very close to the record high of 86 degrees, set on June 4th in 1971.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
