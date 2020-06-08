NOON UPDATE:
What a day, right? After a very chilly start, our weather watcher Todd in Colebrook had an overnight low of 42 degrees, the temps are rebounding nicely with the strong June sun we're enjoying. Temps at this hour are in the upper 60s and low 70s and will continue to rise into the mid and upper 70s. Some towns in inland CT could get to the 80 degree mark. Not only are the temps delightful, so are the dewpoints. They're in the mid and upper 40s.
As we move through the week, things are going to heat up and it's going to get more humid around here, so enjoy the nice, dry weather while it lasts!
TODAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
All three days will be fantastic with high pressure and dry air in place! The days will be sunny, and the nights will be mainly clear. We are forecasting highs near 80 away from the coast today, 80-85 tomorrow, and the low to middle 80s on Wednesday. The humidity will remain low. The nights will be comfortable with lows mostly in the 50s.
THURSDAY
We may begin to see a few changes by Thursday. At this point, we think there may be a slight chance for a shower during the day. As the evening approaches, showers and thunderstorms will be a greater likelihood. Otherwise, we expect a partly sunny day with highs in the 80s away from the coast. The humidity will also be higher.
FRIDAY
Friday will be partly sunny and rain-free. High pressure will remain in control all day, ensuring pleasant and dry weather. High temperatures will reach into the 80s inland and 70s along the shoreline.
SATURDAY
An approaching cold front will bring the risk of scattered showers Saturday. Plus, the air will turn more humid thanks to a southerly flow in advance of the front. We are forecasting highs in the lower 80s.
SUNDAY
Scattered showers will be possible Sunday. A low pressure system will be moving across the skies to the north of the state. This system will bring about instability clouds and showers, especially during the afternoon, as the atmosphere destabilizes. Highs will be in the upper 70s areawide.
RECAP OF THURSDAY’S WARM WEATHER
Temperatures rose well into the 80s Thursday afternoon. The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport for the first time this year! It was also the warmest day since September 23rd of last year when the high was 92 degrees. However, the high at Bradley fell well short of record levels. The record high for June 4th is 98 degrees, set a long time ago in 1919. The high temperature in Bridgeport was 85 degrees, which came very close to the record high of 86 degrees, set on June 4th in 1971.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
