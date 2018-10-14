TYPICAL FALL THIS WEEKEND
From cold to mild today
Today will be pleasant. After a frosty start, the weather will become pleasant during the afternoon. A high pressure system will be over the Northeast, promising this nice weather. The morning chill will wear off by late morning and the afternoon will be seasonably mild with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We will enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies and the wind will be light all day.
NEXT WEEK
Wet at times Monday
More rain is coming Monday. A weak low pressure system will move into New England from the west on Monday. The sky will be mostly cloudy and showers or even a few periods of rain will develop during the morning. More showers can be expected during the afternoon. It’ll be a milder day with highs in the lower 60s, despite clouds and rain.
Sunshine Tuesday
Tuesday will be better. High pressure will move into New England on Tuesday and a return to fair weather is likely. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs 55-60. It’ll be breezy too, thanks to a gradient between the incoming high pressure system and the exiting area of low pressure.
A few showers Wednesday
Wednesday will begin with fair weather, but may end on a wetter note. An upper-level low pressure system will move into southern Quebec and, at the same time, drag a cold front into the state. This front will bring a few rain showers with it, especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will reach 60 degrees, but they will drop off during the late afternoon as the front moves through the state and cooler air follows.
Chilly Thursday
Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and chilly. Highs will only be in the 40s to near 50 degrees. There is the potential for a widespread frost by late Thursday night, as we expect the wind to diminish and the sky to remain mainly clear, thereby permitting the air temperature to take a free-fall. Temperatures could easily drop into the 30s and perhaps the upper 20s in the normally colder spots.
Slightly Milder Friday
Friday is shaping up to be a crisp autumn day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. The wind won’t be quite as strong by then. High pressure will be anchored over the Northeast, maintaining the fair weather.
Rain returns later Saturday
Showers may come by later Saturday. Another cold front will approach from the northwest. Although it will likely be moisture-spare, it will likely have enough water to make a few of them. Once the front passes, the second half of next weekend may prove to be chilly.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
LAST TUESDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER…
A National Weather Service survey team determined an EF1 tornado touched down in Fairfield County Tuesday afternoon, October 2nd. The tornado began near the intersection of Weed Street and Marshall Ridge Road in New Canaan. It lifted in Norwalk near the intersection of Scribner Avenue and Gillies Lane. It was on the ground for approximately 3.9 miles, from 5:29-5:41 pm. Maximum winds were estimated at 100 mph. The path width was 100 yards. Damage was primarily to trees and cars. Fortunately, there were no injuries. This information is preliminary and subject to change.
The National Weather Service determined another tornado touched down in Mansfield at around 6:12 in the evening. It was a weak EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 70 mph. The maximum path width was 30 yards and the path length was 0.4 miles. Trees were knocked down in a very chaotic pattern from just west of Route 195 between Cemetery Road and Bassetts Bridge Road. It continued moving toward the east-northeast across Cemetery Road and lifted just to the east of the southernmost portion of Echo Road.
SEPTEMBER 2018, WARM AND WET
The 9th month of the year goes into the record books as a warm and wet month. The average temperature for the 30-day period at Bradley International was 67.1 degrees, which is a tie with September 2016 for the 9th warmest September. Records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area… that’s 113 years! There was a total of 6.33” of rain, which is 2.45” above normal (other parts of the state were even wetter).
The warmest September on record was in 1921 when the average temperature was 68.9 degrees. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when there was a total of 14.59 inches. That is when the Great New England Hurricane swept through the state with flooding rains and devastating winds.
AUGUST 2018
August 2018 went into the record books as one of the warmest and wettest on record! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport came in at 75.9 degrees, which is 4.0 degrees above normal. It was a tie with August 2016 for the 2nd warmest on record! The warmest August on record was in 1973 when the average temperature was 76.4 degrees. Although we had very little rain over the last 9 days of the month (only a trace at Bradley International), August was the 3rd wettest on record with a total of 9.10 inches. The wettest August (and all-time wettest month) was in 1955 when we received a one-two tropical punch from Connie and Diane. Total rainfall was 21.87”. August 2011 is in 2nd place with 11.67”. That was when Tropical Storm Irene brought heavy rain to the state.
HEAT HEADLINES
So far in 2018, there have been 4 heat waves: the first lasted 7 days… June 29th – July 5th; the second one was only 3 days… July 15th – 17th; the third one was 5 days in duration… August 5th – 9th. Our latest heat wave lasted 4 days (September 3rd – 6th). We’ve now had 32 days this year with a temperature of at least 90 degrees. The record is 38 days in 1983 and the average for a year is 17 days.
Also, a record has been set for longest stretch of consecutive days 80 or higher, for the Hartford Area. The prior record of 36 days from 1939 was well surpassed, with 44 days in a row, from June 28th to August 10th of this year!
