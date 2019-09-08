DORIAN & FRIENDS
Dorian is now a “post-tropical storm,” exiting the St. Lawrence Seaway Region of eastern Canada, destined for the North Atlantic, where it will continue as a strong mid-latitude storm, likely then affecting parts of Europe.
Tropical Storm Gabrielle is a strong tropical storm with 65 MPH sustained wind. It is in the central Atlantic right now. The forecast continues to bring the storm north, then northeast, hundreds of miles away from the U.S.
There is another cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Atlantic that has the National Hurricane Center’s attention, with only a low probability of organizing in the next day or two. The long-range models, however, do foresee some possibility of strengthening toward the end of next week, or during the week of the 20th. Should it occurs, it will be a serious concern.
COOL OVERNIGHT
Tonight will be quiet enjoyable. Partly cloudy skies, dry air and light wind will help to make for another comfortably cool night. Lows will go into the low and middle 50s in Greater Hartford and along the Shoreline. A few towns in the northern reaches of the state may have lows in the upper 40s!
NEXT WEEK
Nice weather Monday and Tuesday
With high pressure building into New England, Monday will be a very pleasant day with lows near 50, and highs 70-75. The sky will be partly sunny for a good chunk of time. Due to a stalled front to the south, a few patches of clouds may obscure the sun at times closer to the shore.
We can expect more beautiful weather on Tuesday with a sunnier start and lows in the lower 50s, and afternoon highs 70-75. As our next weather-maker approaches from the west, clouds will thicken during the afternoon and evening. There may be an isolated shower or sprinkle late in the evening, but most of the sat will be dry.
Unsettled Wednesday and Thursday
The next chance for unsettled weather should come on Wednesday. An approaching cold front may send a few showers and thunderstorms our way in the afternoon and evening. In advance of the front, there will be a southwesterly flow of warmer air. Temperatures should reach 80 degrees or higher away from the coast.
The cold front is expected to reach Connecticut Thursday. Therefore, there may be a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Before the front arrives, temperatures may reach 80 degrees once again, and we’ll have partly sunny skies for a good part of the day.
Cool Friday
On the heels of the front, cooler weather will arrove. As high pressure noses in from the north, an easterly wind will develop. This development may result in ocean status clouds that could blanket the sky and make the day rather gray. The clouds and easterly flow will hod temperatures lower, with highs ranging from 70-75.
T’showers possible Saturday, better Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible as another cold front approaches. Before the front arrives, warmth will surge into New England, bringing temperatures close to 80 while the humidity also surges. Sunday will be partly sunny and warm. Although there may be a stray afternoon shower, the chance will be quite small.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
