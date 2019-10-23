THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A ridge of high pressure will move into New England, and that means we’ll enjoy a pleasant autumn night. The sky will be clear, and the northwest wind will subside. The air will turn cooler too. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening, and overnight lows will range from 35-45.
THURSDAY…
A beautiful day with high pressure centered just to the south of New England. The sky will be mostly sunny, and a light south to southwesterly breeze will develop. The afternoon will be quite comfortable with highs in the 60s.
Thursday night will be clear to partly cloudy with lows mainly in the 40s.
FRIDAY…
We don’t expect any major changes on Friday with high pressure remaining the dominant weather feature in New England. Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness as the day progresses, and temperatures will likely reach the lower 60s.
A weak disturbance will pass through the state Friday night with a few hit-or-miss light rain showers. Scattered showers will exit the state by Saturday morning.
THE WEEKEND…
A large area of high pressure will move into the Northeast on Saturday and that means we’ll enjoy a nice start to the weekend. The sky will sunny in the morning, then a veil of clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon. Temperatures should top out near 60 degrees. Saturday will be by far the better of the 2 weekend days.
A storm system will spread rain into the state Saturday night and the rain will continue all day Sunday. The main storm center will track through the Great Lakes Region Saturday night, then a secondary storm will develop close to the New England Coast on Sunday. Essentially, Sunday will be a washout. Some guidance models are forecasting a 1-3” rainfall by the time the wet weather ends Sunday night. Highs on Sunday will be in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
More changes are on the way for next week. It will start out unseasonably mild with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be dry with partly sunny skies. There will be a risk for showers on Tuesday with a cold front and a weak area of low pressure moving through New England. Wednesday will be partly sunny, windy and much cooler with highs 50-55. Thursday, Halloween, could be quite chilly with highs only in the 40s! Trick-or-treaters may have to bundle up Thursday evening with temperatures falling back into the 30s!
The above scenario for next week is in line with the GFS guidance model. I will note the European Model has a completely different scenario. Instead of dry, chilly weather Wednesday and Thursday, the European Model is forecasting breezy and unseasonably mild weather with rain Thursday and Thursday evening. We will keep you updated over the coming days!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
