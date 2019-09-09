DORIAN & FRIENDS
Dorian is now a “post-tropical storm,” exiting the St. Lawrence Seaway Region of eastern Canada, destined for the North Atlantic, where it will continue as a strong mid-latitude storm, likely then affecting parts of Europe.
Tropical Storm Gabrielle is a strong tropical storm with 65 MPH sustained wind. It is in the central Atlantic right now. The forecast continues to bring the storm north, then northeast, hundreds of miles away from the U.S.
There is another cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Atlantic that has the National Hurricane Center’s attention, with only a low probability of organizing in the next day or two. The long-range models, however, do foresee some possibility of strengthening toward the end of this week, or during the week of the 20th.
THIS WEEK
Nice weather today and tomorrow
With high pressure building into New England, today will be a very pleasant day with lows near 55, and highs 70-75. The sky will be partly sunny for a good period of time. Due to a stalled front to the south, a few patches of clouds may obscure the sun at times closer to the shore.
We can expect more beautiful weather tomorrow with a sunnier start and lows in the lower 50s, and afternoon highs 70-75. As our next weather-maker approaches from the west, clouds will thicken during the afternoon and evening. There may be an isolated shower or sprinkle late tomorrow evening, but most of the day will be dry.
Unsettled Wednesday and Thursday
The next chance for unsettled weather should come on Wednesday. An approaching cold front may send a few showers and thunderstorms our way in the afternoon and evening. In advance of the front, there will be a southwesterly flow of warmer air. Temperatures should reach 80 degrees or higher away from the coast.
The cold front is expected to reach Connecticut Thursday. Therefore, there may be a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Before the front arrives, temperatures may reach 80 degrees once again, and we’ll have partly cloudy skies for a good part of the day.
Cool Friday
On the heels of the front, cooler weather will arrive. As high pressure noses in from the north, an easterly wind will develop. This development may result in ocean status clouds that could blanket the sky and make the day rather cloudy. The clouds and easterly flow will hold temperatures lower, with highs ranging from 70-75.
T’storms possible Saturday, better Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible as another cold front approaches on Saturday. Before the front arrives, warmth will surge into New England, bringing temperatures close to 80 while the humidity also surges. Sunday will be partly sunny and warm.
