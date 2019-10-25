TODAY, 10/25/19…
Today will be a tranquil day with an area of high pressure in place over Southern New England. However, it won’t be as bright or as mild as it was yesterday. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness especially during the afternoon, and highs will range from 60-65.
A weak disturbance will pass through the state late tonight with a few hit-or-miss light rain showers. Scattered showers will exit the state in the pre-dawn hours, then the sky will begin to clear. Temperatures will bottom out in the range of 40-45.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
A large area of high pressure will drift across New England tomorrow and that means we’ll enjoy a very nice start to the weekend. The sky will be mostly sunny, although a veil of clouds may overspread the state toward evening. Temperatures should top out in the lower 60s. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you’ll want to take advantage of Saturday’s beautiful weather.
A storm system will spread rain into the state tomorrow night and the rain will continue all day Sunday. The main storm center will track through the Great Lakes Region tomorrow night, then a secondary storm will develop near the New England Coast by Sunday evening. Essentially, Sunday will be a washout with rain and drizzle throughout the day. The rain could become heavy at times. Some guidance models are forecasting a 1-2” rainfall by the time the wet weather ends Sunday night. Highs Sunday will be in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
More changes are on the way for next week. It will start out unseasonably mild with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees on Monday. Monday will be dry with partly sunny skies.
Tuesday will likely feature a lot of clouds with a risk for showers. Highs will be in the 60s at best.
A few showers could linger into Wednesday morning, then we expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 60s.
If the GFS model is correct, high pressure will move into the Northeast on Thursday, Halloween, with crisp, cool air! Highs may be limited to 50-55 despite abundant sunshine. Temperatures should fall back through the 40s for the trick-or-treaters.
We will note, the guidance models diverge quite a bit by the middle and end of next week. Therefore, our forecast beyond Wednesday comes with a low degree of confidence. There is a chance Halloween won’t be the bright, sunny day that we are hoping for. We’ll be sure to keep you updated!
