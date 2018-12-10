Cold and clear to start
We have got a cold and quiet morning. High pressure remains dominant and thwarts a storm over the southeastern U.S. from making any inroads toward New England. To us, the storm will only bring more of the high-altitude thin cirrus clouds passing over the sky.
THIS WEEK
Another missed storm Today
Another storm will develop off the Georgia and Carolina coasts today. However, it will take a track far to the south of New England, continuing the stretch of dry weather here at home. So, today will be mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will range from 36-42.
Slightly colder Tomorrow through Thursday
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and colder with lows 15-20 and highs in the middle 30s. Temperatures will likely remain below normal Wednesday and Thursday too. Wednesday should be partly sunny with lows in the teens and highs in the mid to upper 30s. With high pressure in place, Thursday should be mostly sunny. Once again, we expect lows in the teens and highs in the 30s.
Storm approaches Friday and Saturday, clearing Sunday
By Friday, temperatures should rebound, reaching or exceeding 40 degrees. The dry pattern will finally break down as a significant low pressure system takes aim at New England. This storm is expected to take a warm track to the west of New England, which means the storm is most likely to bring rain. Clouds will spread over the state on Friday, but rain will hold off until late Friday afternoon or night and Saturday. Sunday will bring a slow process of clearing while the air will remain relatively mild.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.