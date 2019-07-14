ANOTHER DAY OF 90 DEGREE HEAT!
Yes, we did it again! As of 4pm, our temperature at Bradley Airport was 92 degrees. So it's officially day 6 of our second heat wave of the year. Tomorrow looks to be a few degrees cooler, so the heat wave will likely end today.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Tomorrow may just be the pick of the week, especially if you’re not a fan of the high heat and humidity! A weak cold front moved across our region today, and though it was still hot (many towns reached 90 once again!) the humidity dropped as a result. And we’ll get a nice break from that humidity tomorrow too. Look for mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures around 85 degrees. Dew point temperatures will stay in the 50’s throughout the day, which translates into a very comfortable day!
Tuesday, the humidity creeps up a bit, and so do the afternoon high temperatures. We can expect a sunny day with the thermometer approaching 90.
WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND...
Wednesday and Thursday are when the heat and humidity really start cranking. We also increase the chance for some thunderstorms, and even tropical downpours, thanks to a disturbance moving through, combined with some of the remnant moisture of what’s left of Barry.
By the end of the week and the upcoming weekend, the threat for showers and storms decreases but we’re forecasting temperatures well into the 90’s, perhaps even record setting heat. The “feels like” temperature will likely exceed triple digits!
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
