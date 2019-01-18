AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Essentially the going forecast is on track, there are no major changes as of right now…
The weekend storm will be a heavy precip, high impact event.
Everyone starts as snow Saturday evening, becoming heavier during the early overnight hours. By daybreak Sunday, the transition will be underway. We’ll likely see a switch to sleet or freezing rain, for a prolonged period, on Sunday across much of interior CT. Coastal SE CT could still see even a flip to rain.
It all ends late Sunday afternoon, early evening as some snow. Then temperatures plummet with a flash freeze likely (standing water, untreated surfaces, etc will freeze and become slick).
Snowfall totals will be greatest in the NW Hills where precip stays snow the longest. Lesser amounts will be measured farther southeast from there, where the mixing occurs.
MLK, Jr. Monday – looks to feature the coldest air of the season so far, factoring in the wind… it will feel subzero (-10 to -25).
Another system could bring snow/rain Wed-Thu of next week.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY, 1/18/19…
A very weak storm system moved through Southern New England this morning with spotty light snow. A few roads could be slick, especially in the New Haven area. Snowfall accumulations are coming in light, but again, there could be some slick spots in parts of Connecticut, so please be careful this morning. The storm will move away to the east of New England this afternoon and weather conditions will improve. We may get a peak or two at the sun as temperatures rise well into the 30s to near 40 degrees. We’ll be in good shape for the afternoon drive home.
With further clearing, temperatures will drop to 15-25 tonight.
A STORMY WEEKEND…
A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for Litchfield County. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been posted for the rest of the state for tomorrow afternoon until Sunday evening.
There is the potential for a major winter storm this weekend, but you’ll have plenty of time to prepare for in on Saturday. We can expect increasing cloudiness, but snow probably won’t arrive until later in the day, roughly between 4pm and 7pm. Temperatures will reach the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Snow will become heavy at times tomorrow night. The snow will accumulate since surfaces will be cold, and temperatures will be in the 20s. 2-6” of snow could fall on the state before the snow changes to sleet and freezing rain by Sunday morning.
Sunday is going to be quite messy. Precipitation will be heavy at times and the precipitation type will greatly depend on the exact storm track. There is no doubt there will be plenty of cold, arctic air banked to the north of the storm track and this will play a major role. Everything is on the table at this point, from a major snowstorm, to a major ice storm, to a heavy rain event in Southeastern Connecticut. We can’t rule out a foot or more of snow for parts of the state or a significant accumulation of ice that may result in power outages. Sleet would certainly be a lot better than freezing rain when It comes to power outage concerns. There is a good chance we’ll see a change to plain rain in Southeastern Connecticut, but heavy rain could result in some localized flooding and perhaps even some basement flooding. Temperatures Sunday could range anywhere from the upper 20s and low 30s over interior portions of the state to 40 degrees or higher in coastal sections of New London County. A northerly wind will become stronger during the afternoon as the storm intensifies offshore. Plus, precipitation will change back to snow from west to east during the afternoon as colder air is drawn into the system.
Our preliminary snowfall forecast for the entire event is 2-4” in New London County, 4-8” over most of the state, and 8-14” in northern and northwestern portions of the state. This forecast includes snow and sleet, and it is certainly subject to change.
No matter what happens Sunday, the storm will come to an end Sunday evening, then it will turn windy and sharply colder with temperatures falling into the single digits. The wind chill will drop to -10 to -25 by dawn Monday! A flash freeze is likely! That means any slush and water will turn to solid ice.
NEXT WEEK…
Fortunately, Monday is a holiday and we don’t have to worry about school closings. However, it will be partly sunny, windy and bitterly cold with highs only in the single digits in the Litchfield Hills, and 10-15 elsewhere. The wind chill will remain below zero throughout the day.
Tuesday should be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with lows near zero and highs in the 20s.
By Wednesday, the next storm could move into the Northeast. For now, the models are trending warm. Therefore, we are forecasting rain with highs in the 40s.
Thursday’s forecast is tricking. There is a chance for rain or snow in the morning then the afternoon should be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will begin to trend downward again with highs in the 30s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
