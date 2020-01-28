TODAY, 1/28/20…
Today will be partly sunny and breezy. The air will be a little colder than it was yesterday. Highs yesterday were in the low and middle 40s. Highs today will be closer to 40 degrees. The mercury will then dip to 20-25 tonight under a partly cloudy to clear sky.
By the way, sunset today is at 5:00 pm straight up! That is a gain of 41 minutes of daylight since December, just in the afternoon alone!
WEDNESDAY…
Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly with highs 35-40. Once again, there will be a brisk northwesterly breeze that will likely keep the wind chill in the 20s and lower 30s most of the day.
Wednesday night will be clear and cold with lows 15-20. The wind will gradually subside.
THURSDAY…
High pressure will build into New England on Thursday and that means we can expect a very pleasant day. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the northerly breeze won’t be quite as strong. The air will be seasonably chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Thursday night will be clear and cold with lows 15-20.
FRIDAY…
The week will end on a pleasant note. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, and temperatures will begin to trend upward. Highs should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Plus, the wind will be light with high pressure in place.
Friday night should be clear to partly cloudy with lows in the 20s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
The last few weeks, we’ve been in a pattern where our weather has been very quiet during the week, but we’ve had to deal with a storm over the weekend. That could be the case this weekend too, as we begin the month of February. According to the latest run of the European Model, it's suggesting the storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast on Saturday, then pass out to sea well to the south and east of New England. If that happens, we would only get a glancing blow, not a direct hit. However the American Model, the GFS, comes in a bit snowier with a track closer to CT. Since the storm is still is still 5 days away, a number of things could change, but we will be sure to keep you updated.
For now, we are forecasting increasing cloudiness Saturday with a chance for snow or a wintry mix in the afternoon and evening. Highs should be in the 30s to near 40 degrees. There is a chance for a period of snow Sunday morning followed by partly sunny skies during the afternoon. A strong northwesterly breeze will develop, and highs should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the way, Sunday is February 2nd, which also means it is Groundhog Day!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be mostly sunny, blustery and chilly with lows in the 20s and highs 35-40.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
ALL-TIME RECORD COLD IN JANUARY 1961…
It was on January 22nd in 1961 when the mercury plunged to -26 at Bradley International Airport. That stands as the all-time lowest temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! That frigid temperature was part of 4-day stretch of record cold. The low was -13 on the 21st, -26 on the 22nd, -19 on the 23rd, and -19 on the 24th! As long as records have been kept, that is by far the coldest stretch!
SNOW ON THE WEEKEND OF 1/18 AND 1/19…
We had a manageable snowfall over the weekend. A sampling of snow totals from this storm shows 2-6” of snow fell: 6” in Torrington, 5” in Danielson, 4” in Mansfield Center, 3.5” in Tolland, Falls Village, and Staffordville, 3” in Higganum, and 2.5” in New London.
RECORD WARMTH THE WEEKEND OF 1/11 AND 1/12…
New records were set for Saturday, January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for Sunday, January 12th were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°).
