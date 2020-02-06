THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A storm will move northward toward Southern New England tonight. At the same time, a front will become stationary to our south. As a result, we’ll have periods of rain and drizzle this evening and tonight. There will be areas of fog too, and in some locations the fog could be dense. The visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile. Temperatures will hold in the 30s through most of the night. In portions of Northwestern and Northeastern Connecticut, temperatures will hover near or slightly below freezing. Therefore, there will be pockets of freezing rain in these locations. Most of the state will not have any problems with ice.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow is going to be a wild day of weather! We’ll have to deal with more rain, a strong wind, a brief warm-up, then sharply colder temperatures! The center of a wound-up storm will track near or directly over Connecticut tomorrow. We can expect periods of rain that will taper off to showers during the afternoon. Precipitation could end as snow in the Northwest Hills during the late afternoon and evening. A strong south-southwest wind will develop, and it will drive mild air into Connecticut. Across much of the state, temperatures are expected to reach the 50s! The wind will turn around to the northwest during the afternoon and evening and that’s when temperatures will begin to drop. The wind will be quite strong. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the entire state for the afternoon and evening. That’s when we could have gusts to 45-55 mph! Scattered power outages are possible. While most of tomorrow will be cloudy, we could see a little sunshine before the day is over.
Tomorrow night will be windy and much colder. The mercury will dip to 15-25 by dawn Saturday, and the wind chill will plunge into the single digits and lower teens.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny, but breezy and cold. Highs will range from the 20s in the Northwest Hills to 30-35 near the coast. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and quite cold with lows in the teens! It could be the coldest night since all the way back on January 23rd, when the mercury plunged to 8 degrees at Bradley International Airport.
While high pressure will dominate our weather most of the weekend, it will slip offshore to the east of New England on Sunday. Therefore, an ocean flow will develop as the surface wind becomes southerly. This will result in a mostly cloudy sky, and there could be a period of very light snow or at least some flurries. Highs on Sunday will range from near freezing over interior portions of the state, to 35-40 near the coast.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will feature a mostly cloudy sky, and rain or wet snow showers are likely. Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid and upper 40s thanks to a milder southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front.
We could get brushed with a light wintry mix early Tuesday, then the sky should become partly sunny. Highs are expected to range from 40-45.
A period of snow or mixed precipitation is possible Wednesday morning as a storm slips out to sea to the south of New England. The sky should then become partly sunny. A gusty northwest wind may develop, and highs should range from 40-45.
Another storm may take aim at the Northeast on Friday. With colder air initially in place, there will be the potential for snow and an icy mix. High temperatures may be held to the 30s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
JANUARY 2020…
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature will come in at 33.1 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0 degrees above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70 degrees on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS…
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.