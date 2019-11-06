THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a gorgeous day with highs in the 50s, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and 30s tonight. The wind will become light, and the sky will remain clear most of the night. A veil of clouds will arrive toward dawn.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A weak storm will spread clouds and rain into the state tomorrow. Rain will arrive during the mid to late afternoon, and it may have some impact on the evening commute with wet roads expected. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will rise into the 50s.
Rain will mix with or change to wet snow tomorrow night as the atmosphere turns colder. This will most likely happen in the higher elevations of Northern and Western Connecticut. Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 20s and 30s with the coldest readings in the Litchfield Hills where snow is more likely. Snowfall accumulations will range from little or nothing across most of the state to perhaps up to 1” in the hills. The precipitation will come to an end before dawn.
A strong northwest wind will usher the coldest air of the season into the state Friday and Friday night! Despite a partly to mostly sunny sky, highs will only be in the 30s to near 40 degrees during the day Friday. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible. The wind chill will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.
High pressure will move into New England Friday night and that means the wind will gradually subside, and the sky will remain clear. This will allow temperatures to drop into the range of 15-25, and this will result in a hard freeze.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs near 40. However, the wind will be light with a ridge of high pressure cresting over New England. High pressure will move offshore Saturday night and a light southerly flow will hold temperatures up just a bit. Lows will range from 25-35 across much of the state. We will also see an increase in cloud cover, and a few snow or rain showers may develop before dawn.
Rain or snow showers will linger into Sunday morning, then we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the rest of the day. A southerly flow of milder air will develop in advance of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will reach 48-55, and it will be breezy especially during the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will pass through the state on Monday. At this point, it doesn’t look like there will be much precipitation, if any. The sky should be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will peak in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Colder air is expected overspread the state Monday night and this could set us up for some messy weather Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s when we may have to deal with a long duration coastal storm or series of offshore low pressure systems. It is still to early to get specific, but there is the potential for a significant rainfall and snowfall for parts of the state. This could also be a period of windy, cold weather will temperatures in the 30s. We will keep you updated over the coming days since this storm could have a high impact on the state.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
