We got a real taste of spring today with temperatures topping 60 degrees in parts of the state! The official high at Bradley International Airport was 63 degrees, which makes today the warmest day of the month, and the warmest day since January 12th when the high was a record breaking 70 degrees. Today’s warm weather did not break any records for February 24th. The record high for the Greater Hartford area is 73 degrees, set in 1985. However, today’s high of 63 degrees is the normal, or average, high for April 20th!
Our weather will remain dry throughout the night, although we will see an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s then into the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 30s.
A frontal boundary will set up to the south of New England tomorrow and a southwesterly flow aloft will spread moisture into the state. Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy, but dry. Showers will develop during the afternoon and we may see a steadier rain in the late afternoon and evening. It won’t be as warm as today, but temperatures will still be well above normal with highs 50-55. The normal high for February 25th is 41 degrees.
Rain will taper off to showers and drizzle tomorrow night and a northerly flow will deliver a shot of cooler air. Temperatures will dip into the 30s. Rain could mix with or change to snow, especially to our north in portions of Massachusetts. A wintry mix is possible in some of the higher elevations of far Northern Connecticut.
A storm will track to the west of New England on Wednesday, and a secondary storm may form closer to the coast Wednesday night. Wednesday will be cloudy and chilly thanks to a raw northeasterly flow. Highs will be in the 40s at best. Rainfall will be spotty and light during the daytime hours, but a steadier and heavier rainfall is likely Wednesday night. There is the potential for some thunder as well. Overnight lows will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
The storm will lift away to the north of Connecticut on Thursday. Rain will end early in the morning, then we’ll see some partial clearing. A brisk westerly wind will develop, and gusts to 30 mph or higher are possible especially during the afternoon. Highs will range from 45-50, but temperatures will drop off during the afternoon and evening as colder air moves into the state.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy, blustery, and much colder with lows in the 20s.
It will feel much more like winter again for the end of the week. Friday will be partly sunny, windy, and cold with highs mostly in the 30s. We may have a shot at 40 degrees closer to the coast. A westerly wind will gust to 30-40 mph. Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.
The coldest air will arrive Friday night and Saturday. The mercury will dip into the teens and lower 20s by dawn Saturday, and wind chills will range from zero to 10 above.
Saturday, the last day of February, will be quite cold. Despite a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures will struggle to reach freezing. Temperatures may not rise out of the 20s in the Litchfield Hills. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.
Saturday night will be breezy and quite cold with lows mostly in the teens.
March will get off to a cold start on Sunday. The sky will be mostly sunny, but highs will only be in the low and middle 30s. A stiff northwesterly breeze means wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s. A ridge of high pressure will move over New England Sunday night. The combination of clear skies and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to drop solidly into the teens.
The cold weather will begin to moderate on Monday. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s Monday afternoon. Sunshine will probably give way to increasing cloudiness, and a few rain or wet snow showers may develop during the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature was 33.1° at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0° above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70° on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4° on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
