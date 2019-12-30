TODAY...
We remain in Early Warning Weather Alert mode as the Holiday week is off to a wet and icy start. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for our northern 4 counties, while an Ice Storm Warning has been posted for northern Litchfield County until tomorrow morning.
Rain will continue to fall statewide, at varying intensities (at times there will be lulls). In the higher elevations of northern CT, freezing rain is likely. Where this happens, in the hilly locations, roads will become slippery. In Greater Hartford, and in locations generally along and south of Route 6 in eastern Connecticut, and I-84 in western Connecticut, precipitation will remain mainly rain.
Overall, it will be a chilly, raw day. Temperatures only peak in the mid to upper 30s inland, and between 40 and 45 along the shoreline. The wind will be up out of the east/northeast… locking in the colder air, at the same time making it feel even colder.
While high pressure system will be hunkered in to our north across eastern Canada and northern New England, locking in cold air at the surface, an area of low pressure passes through the Great Lakes region today. Meanwhile, a secondary low will form to our south later this evening and tonight, prolonging the threat for long duration icing in the NW Hills. This set-up will allow for what we call cold air damming. There may be significant icing specifically in northern Litchfield County, where freezing rain will last for the longest time. Branches and powerlines may snap and power outages will be possible.
THE FINAL DAY OF 2019…
Tomorrow, New Year’s Eve, any wet or icy precip should end early in the day. Thereafter, we anticipate at least partial clearing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s. Given this, we will be in good shape for First Night festivities! The sky will be partly cloudy, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s ---- not too shabby!
THE START OF 2020…
Wednesday, New Year’s Day, should be partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, a little above the average high of 35 for January 1st.
Thursday will be quite pleasant with high pressure moving across the region. Our sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will top out between 40 and 45.
We’ll end the Holiday week with clouds and a chance for rain showers.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECADE…
After Friday’s wet weather, Saturday looks to be primarily dry (just a slight chance for an isolated shower) and mild with highs near 50. Then Sunday, we expect dry weather with highs in the mid-40s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for the snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.1” … 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
