THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2019
Increasingly cloudy today
Today will start out partly sunny, but an approaching storm will spread clouds into the state during the afternoon. Precipitation from this storm will hold off until Sunday evening. Before the clouds roll into the region, temperatures should rise well into the 40s.
Rain and ice Sunday night
Starting Sunday night, wet and, for some, wintry weather will come. Rain will develop and become steadier and heavier Sunday night. Some sleet or freezing rain will mix in over northern Connecticut, especially in areas both northeast and northwest of Hartford. For most of the state, temperatures will remain at or above freezing.
NEW YEAR’S WEEK
Wet Monday
We expect a rainy, raw Monday for most and an icy Monday for some. On Monday, a storm will move across the Great Lakes Region. A secondary storm will form along the East Coast and it will slip out to sea to the south of New England. Meanwhile, a cold high pressure system will be hunkered in to our north across eastern Canada and northern New England. This set-up will allow for cold air to “dam up” across southern New England, causing the cold rain and icy mix.
The rain and ice will be steady in the morning, then it will taper off to occasional showers and drizzle during the afternoon or evening. A raw northeasterly wind will limit highs to near 40, give or take a few degrees.
A coating to an inch or two of slush and ice will be possible east and west of the river. Little to no accumulation will occur south of Route 6 in eastern Connecticut and I-84 in western Connecticut. There may be enough weight from freezing rain in parts of northwestern Connecticut to cause tree limbs to snap. Power outages will, therefore, be possible.
Quieter by New Year’s Eve afternoon
Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, should be mostly cloudy and a rain or wet snow shower is possible. However, we can expect some partial clearing toward evening. Highs will be in the 40s. We will likely be in good shape for New Year’s Eve festivities! The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s, which is nice, when all possibilities are considered!
Cooler & dry New Year’s Day
Wednesday, New Year’s Day, should be partly sunny and breezy with slightly above normal temperatures. Highs should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Pleasant Thursday
Thursday will be quite pleasant with high pressure moving across the eastern United States. Our sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will remain above normal with highs 40-45.
Possible storm Friday
We’ll likely have to deal with a storm on Friday, but what form it takes remains to be seen. As usual, it all depends on the storm track. The European Model has warm track with the storm center passing to the west of New England. Meanwhile, the GFS is forecasting a much weaker storm and it keeps the atmosphere colder. With all the uncertainties and since the storm is a week away, we will just say there is a chance for rain or a wintry mix for now.
Quieter Saturday
After Friday’s storm exits, a little sun will come through the clouds. A few showers will also be possible. Highs will be in the 40s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
