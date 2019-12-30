8:30 PM UPDATE...
It was a wild afternoon and evening across the state! We had rain, freezing rain, sleet, vivid lightning, loud thunder, hail, and now some snow! We continue to have an icy mix, snow, and a cold rain at this time. Temperatures range from near 30 or 32 in portions of Northern and Western Connecticut to the mid and upper 30s along the I-95 corridor. It is quite breezy in some areas as well. A north-northeasterly wind is averaging 20 mph in Bridgeport and there is an east-northeasterly wind that is averaging 18 mph at the Waterbury/Oxford Airport. The wind chill is in the 20s in most of our towns and cities.
Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will taper off and become spotty overnight. Total accumulation of ice and snow will range from a coating to as much as 3". Untreated surfaces are very slippery in many parts of the state. This includes roads, sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, and steps. Be very careful!!!
Previous Discussion...
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT...
We will remain in Early Warning Weather Alert mode through early tomorrow morning. An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for Northern Litchfield County until 7am, and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the rest of Northern Connecticut until 7am.
A weak area of low pressure will track just to the south of New England tonight, and it should pass near or over Cape Cod by morning. We will continue to have periods of rain, drizzle, and sleet in addition to freezing rain in the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut. Ice will continue to accumulate on trees and power lines, especially in Northern Litchfield County where there has already been a significant accumulation of ice. The precipitation should end for the most part by dawn. An east to northeasterly wind will keep the cold air locked in place. Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening, and overnight lows will range from 30-37.
THE FINAL DAY OF 2019…
Tomorrow, New Year’s Eve, will start out cloudy and there may be some spotty, light precipitation early on. Thereafter, we anticipate some partial clearing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s. For New Year’s Eve festivities, including First Night 2020 in Hartford, we’ll be in decent shape. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, and we can’t rule out a rain or wet snow shower. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s, which isn’t too bad all things considered! When we ring in the New Year at midnight, the temperature in Hartford should be close to 35 degrees.
THE START OF 2020…
Wednesday, New Year’s Day, should be partly and breezy. Highs should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, a little above the average high of 35 for January 1st. A west to northwest wind will gust to between 20 and 30 mph.
Thursday will be quite pleasant with high pressure moving across the region. Our sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will remain above normal. Morning lows will be in the 20s and afternoon highs will be in the 40s.
A weak storm system will bring some wet weather to the state on Friday. We can expect some occasional light rain. Despite abundant cloud cover, temperatures will manage to reach the 40s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECADE…
We will kick off the weekend with unseasonably mild weather! Temperatures will rise to near 50 on Saturday, perhaps a little higher. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and there may be a lingering rain shower or two. However, most of the day should be dry.
Drier, colder air will begin to overspread the state on Sunday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine and a flurry or snow shower is possible. Highs will be near 40, and a gusty northwest wind will develop. The mercury with then dip into the teens and lower 20s Sunday night.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be mostly sunny, but breezy and cold. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s, but with the wind it will feel more like the teens and lower 20s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for the snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.1” … 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
