10:00 PM UPDATE…
The sky is cloudy across the state at this hour, but there is no precipitation. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s, but Lebanon has a temperature of 39 degrees. It is 41 degrees in Groton, 43 in Meriden and Willimantic, 44 in Danbury, Bridgeport, and New Haven, at 46 degrees in Hartford. A south to southeasterly breeze is averaging 5-10 mph.
We still expect rain to develop after midnight, and there may be some wet snow in portions of Northern Connecticut.
Previous Discussion...
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will drift northward into Novia Scotia tonight, and this will allow a warm front to move up the coast toward Southern New England. That means changes are on the way. The sky will be mostly cloudy and rain will develop after midnight. Over Northern Connecticut, precipitation will likely start as a wintry mix. Lows will range from 31-36.
THURSDAY…
Rain will fall across most of the state Thursday morning. The wintry mix over Northern Connecticut will change to all rain. Rain will then taper off to drizzle during the afternoon, but the sky will remain overcast. There will likely be areas of fog too. A weak low pressure system will form on the front to the south of New England, and that will keep us locked in a cool east to northeasterly flow. Therefore, highs will only be in the 40s.
The warm front will move northward into Connecticut tomorrow night. The result will be occasional rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. Temperatures will either hold steady or they will tend to rise before dawn. By the way, spring will officially arrive tomorrow night with the vernal equinox occurring at 11:50 pm!
FRIDAY…
A storm will track across Canada, well to the north of New England on Friday, and a strong southwesterly flow of unseasonably mild air will develop over Connecticut. Over interior portions of the state, temperatures should reach 70 degrees! Shoreline communities will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s and 60s. The southwesterly wind could gust to 30-40 mph. A few showers or some drizzle may linger into Friday morning, then we’ll see another chance for showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, in the late afternoon or evening. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined extreme Northwestern Connecticut as an area that could potentially see damaging winds.
A cold front will sweep through the state early Friday night. The risk for showers will end, then the sky will become clear overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by dawn.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…
It won’t feel much light spring this weekend! A brisk north to northwesterly wind will usher much cooler air into the state on Saturday. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, highs will only be in the 40s to near 50 degrees, and the air will turn much colder Saturday night. The mercury will dip solidly into the 20s by late Saturday night under a clear, starlit sky!
A huge high pressure system will build into the Northeast on Sunday. It will bring plenty of chilly air with it. Despite abundant sunshine, temperatures will only reach the low and middle 40s Sunday afternoon. In fact, temperatures may not rise out of the 30s in the Litchfield Hills.
Sunday night will be cold with lows in the 20s. The sky will be clear to start, but we may see an increase in cloud cover by late Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK…
There continues to be a high degree of uncertainty when it comes to the forecast for early next week. The guidance models continue to diverge, especially beyond Monday. The GFS and the European Model are both suggesting the sky will become cloudy on Monday and there will be a rising chance for rain or a wintry mix by evening. It will be a chilly day with highs in the 40s. The GFS is forecasting a progressive storm with a track far to the south of New England Monday night and Tuesday. Therefore, any precipitation would be very light. By Tuesday, high pressure returns to New England, which means we would have a sunny day, cool day with highs in the 50s. However, the European Model is forecasting a slower storm with a track closer to New England. In that scenario, we would have rain and a wintry mix Monday night and Tuesday morning with the precipitation coming to an end Tuesday afternoon. The precipitation would be heavier as well. For now, we are siding with the European Model, but things could change. We will keep you updated!
Another storm system could bring more rain or a wintry mix to the state at some point Wednesday or Wednesday night.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
