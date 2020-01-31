JANUARY 2020…
January will go into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature will come in at 33.1 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0 degrees above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70 degrees on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International will come in at 1.78”, which is 1.45” below normal. Total snowfall will come in at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. This January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS…
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The sky will be mostly cloudy and a rain or snow shower will be possible. Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening, and overnight lows will range from 26-33.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
By tomorrow morning, an inverted trough will lie offshore to the east of New England. At the same time, a coastal storm will move northward, and it will pass out to sea well to the south and east of New England late tomorrow and tomorrow night. Therefore, it will have very little impact on our weather. Still, there could be a brief period of rain or wet snow, or a wintry mix at some point tomorrow. Much of the day will be dry. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and highs will range from 40-45.
A disturbance in the upper wind flow could cause snow showers to develop Saturday night and Sunday morning. There is the potential for a minor accumulation of snow as indicated by the European Model. However, other models are forecasting less snow. Other than that, Sunday, Groundhog Day, will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be comfortable by early February standards. Morning lows will be in the upper 20s, and afternoon highs will be in the low and middle 40s.
An approaching warm front could produce snow showers Sunday night and very early Monday morning. Once again, a minor accumulation of snow is possible in parts of the state.
NEXT WEEK…
All signs are pointing toward a big warm-up on Monday as the cool air retreats to the north! Monday will be partly sunny and breezy, and temperatures will likely reach 50-55 during the afternoon! A cold front will stall somewhere in Southern New England on Tuesday. Therefore, we expect mostly cloudy skies and there will be a chance for a few rain showers. Temperatures in Connecticut will greatly depend on the position of the front. If the front is to our south, we’ll be in the cooler air and temperatures could stay in the 40s. If the front is to our north, we’ll be in the milder air and temperatures could reach 50 degrees or higher.
Several waves of low pressure will ripple along the front Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. That means we can expect rain from time to time. One round of rain is expected to move across the state on Wednesday. A more substantial rainfall is in the forecast for Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday morning. That will be the main event associated with the strongest wave of low pressure. There is the possibility of some wet snow or a wintry mix late Wednesday or Wednesday night as cooler air infiltrates the state from the north. Highs on Wednesday should range from 40-45, and we can expect temperatures no higher than the 40s Thursday and Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
