THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Tonight will be rather uneventful, although sky conditions will range partly cloudy to overcast. The risk of a sprinkle or flurry will be low. Temperatures will bottom out in the range of 30-37.
WEDNESDAY…
A storm will track far to the east of New England tomorrow. However, low pressure aloft will move directly over Southern New England. That means the atmosphere high above the ground will be cold and a bit unstable. Therefore, we expect plenty of clouds tomorrow, and there will be a chance for a rain or wet snow shower. It is going to be a chilly day with highs 40-45, and a stiff northerly breeze could gust to 20 mph or higher at times. That will certainly make it feel even colder.
The clouds will clear away tomorrow night and the wind will gradually subside. The mercury will dip into the 20s and low 30s by dawn.
THURSDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will move across New England on Thursday, and that means we’ll enjoy a very pleasant day. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. Plus, the air will be seasonably cool with highs 45-50.
Thursday night will start out clear, then we’ll likely see an increase in cloud cover after midnight. Lows will be mostly in the 30s.
MILDER FRIDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Friday. In advance of the front there will be a southerly flow of milder air. Temperatures will rise well into the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees! While a shower is possible in the morning, the best chance for showers will come during the afternoon and early evening. The front will pass through the state from west to east during the early to mid-afternoon hours. A west to northwesterly wind will then become quite gusty. In fact, gusts to 40 mph or higher will be possible during the late afternoon and evening.
Friday night will be blustery and colder with lows in the 20s and lower 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will start out nice. Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze in the morning, but the wind will subside during the afternoon as a ridge of high pressure moves into New England from the west.
A storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Saturday night and Sunday morning. This scenario is now supported by a number of forecast guidance models. Therefore, we are forecasting rain and potentially some snow for Saturday night and most of the day Sunday. Precipitation may not end until late Sunday afternoon or evening. There will also be a raw northerly wind, and it should be quite chilly with highs 35-45.
The storm will move away to the east of New England Sunday night and weather conditions will improve. The clouds will clear away, and temperatures should dip into the 20s by morning.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 40s. A large area of high pressure will build into the Eastern United States on Tuesday. Therefore, it should be a tranquil day with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
