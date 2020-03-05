THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A ridge of high pressure will crest over New England this evening. The sky will be clear to partly cloudy, and the wind will become light. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s then into the 30s. Overnight lows will range from 25-35, and the sky will be partly cloudy.
FRIDAY…
A storm will intensify out in the ocean to the south of New England tomorrow and tomorrow night. It will become a powerful cyclone. However, the heaviest precipitation and the strongest winds will remain well offshore. Still, we’ll see some changes throughout the day as a deep trough in the upper regions of the atmosphere approaches New England. Any morning sunshine will give way to a cloudy sky by afternoon, and scattered rain showers will develop by late afternoon. Highs will range from 45-50.
As the atmosphere turns colder tomorrow evening, rain will mix with or change to snow showers. There could a minor accumulation in the hills. Elsewhere, there will be little or no snow accumulation. The clouds will begin to clear away by late tomorrow night, and lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be sunny, but windy and chilly with highs only in the low and middle 40s. A north to northwesterly will gust to 30-40 mph. The wind chill will be in the 20s much of the day. Saturday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s. The wind will become much lighter.
The cold air will quickly depart on Sunday as a milder west to southwesterly flow develops. Temperatures will rise well into the 50s away from the coast during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky! Shoreline highs will be closer to 50 degrees due to a steady wind from off the chilly water in Long Island Sound.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead 1 hour when you go to bed Saturday night as we will “spring forward” to Daylight Saving time! Because of the time change, the sun will rise at 7:13 Sunday morning, and it will set at 6:50 in the evening!
NEXT WEEK…
The warming trend will peak early next week! A strong southwesterly breeze is expected to send temperatures rising to 60-65 on Monday. Shoreline communities will be cooler due to the onshore breeze. Highs will be in the 50s. It will be a dry day too with a partly to mostly sunny sky. No records will be challenged Monday since the record high for March 9th is 81 degrees, set in 2016. That is the earliest day in the year where the temperature has reached 80 degrees or higher!
Clouds and showers will return to Connecticut on Tuesday as low pressure and its associated cold front approach New England from the west. A southerly flow in advance of the front will pump mild air into the state. Highs should be close to 60 degrees.
Wednesday will start out sunny, but we may see an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon as a storm system approaches New England from the west. The air will be slightly cooler with highs in the 50s.
The storm could bring rain and wet snow to the state Wednesday night. If the storm tracks to the south of New England it could pull colder air into the state. If that happens, precipitation could change to all snow late Wednesday night. This will be a fast moving storm. Therefore, weather conditions will quickly improve on Thursday. The sky will become sunny, and highs should be in the mid to upper 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
FEBRUARY 2020, AND THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
February went into the record books as a mild month with very little snow! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees warmer than normal. Only 12 other Februarys have been warmer over the last 115 years. The warmest February on record was in 1998, when the average temperature was 36.2 degrees. This February, however, was one of the least snowy on record with only 0.4” of snow! 1912 and 1925 are tied for the least snowy February on record with only 0.1” of snow. Total precipitation for the month was 3.19”, which is 0.30” above normal. This includes rainfall plus the water equivalent of any snow and ice.
The average temperature for the Meteorological Winter comes in at 33.0 degrees. For record keeping purposes the Meteorological Winter includes all of December, January, and February. The average temperature in December was 31.7 degrees, which was very close to normal. However, the average temperature in January was 33.1 degrees, which was 7.0 degrees above normal. It was the 9th warmest January on record! As stated above, February’s average temperature was 34.2 degrees, which is 4.5 degrees above normal. Despite the mild weather most of this winter, we did not make the top 5 warmest winters on record. Instead, it was a tie for 10th place with the winter of 1948-1949, and 2016-2017. The warmest winter on record was the winter of 2001-02 when the average temperature was 35.2 degrees. The warmest temperature this winter was 70 degrees on January 12th. The coldest temperature was 4 degrees only 10 days later on January 22nd.
Total precipitation for the winter was 12.91”, which is 3.35” above normal. Total snowfall was 25.7”, which is 5.0” below normal. However, most of the snow fell in December. December had 22.0” of snow, which made it the 6th snowiest December on record. However, the combined snowfall total for January and February was only 3.7”. It turned out to be a boring winter for snow lovers! We only had 1 named storm and that was Winter Storm Abel on December 1st through the 3rd. Snowfall ranged from as little as 1” to 18.5” in North Granby.
