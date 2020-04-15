THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A cold front will move into Southern New England tonight, and it will have some limited moisture to work with. Therefore, the sky will become mostly cloudy, and there will be a chance for rain and wet snow showers after midnight. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 30s.
THURSDAY…
On the heels of the cold front, there will be a brisk northwesterly flow of chilly air tomorrow. Highs will only range from 45-50, and the strong northwesterly breeze will make it feel even cooler. Any lingering snow showers will end early in the morning, then most of the day will be partly sunny.
Thursday night will be clear and cold, and the wind will subside. Lows will range from 25-32.
FRIDAY…
A storm system will approach the New England from the west on Friday. Therefore, morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness, and there will be a rising chance for rain during the afternoon. It is going to be another chilly day with highs around 50, give or take a few degrees.
The storm will slip out to sea just to the south of New England Friday night. At the same time, the air aloft will be marginally cold enough for snow. That means rain will mix with or change to wet snow over interior portions of the state. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday morning could be quite interesting with wet snow and rain falling across the state. It is quite possible we’ll see an accumulation of wet snow over interior Connecticut, especially in the higher elevations. Some of the guidance models we look at are forecasting up to 3-5” of wet snow. While that is possible, other models are forecasting less snow. Precipitation will taper off Saturday afternoon, and we should see some partial clearing before the day is over. Temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees, perhaps a little higher. If there is an accumulation of snow Saturday morning, there will be plenty of melting during the afternoon.
Saturday night should be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s.
A southwesterly flow of milder air will develop on Sunday in advance of an approaching cold front. Therefore, temperatures will rise close to 60 degrees, perhaps a little higher. Shoreline communities will be cooler with highs in the 50s due to a strong breeze from off the chilly water in Long Island Sound. It is going to be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies. A few showers are possible Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK…
A storm will move out to sea to the south of New England on Monday. It could brush Connecticut with a period of light rain, but there is a chance the rain will fall just to the south and east of Connecticut. In any event, we should see some partial clearing later in the day, and temperatures should top out near 60 degrees.
By Tuesday, a strong cold front will approach New England from the west. There will be a rising change for showers during the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach 55-60 before the clouds and showers arrive.
After the front passes through, we will likely get a shot of very chilly air for midweek. Wednesday should be partly sunny and windy with highs only 45-50.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
