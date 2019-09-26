THURSDAY RECAP…
Today was quite breezy and warm. Highs ranged from the middle 70s to the lower 80s! A south to southwesterly breeze gusted to over 30 mph in parts in some towns. Showers and thunderstorms moved across the state this afternoon along with a cold front.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
The front will move away to the east of New England tonight. In Connecticut, showers and thunderstorms will end early this evening, then high pressure will arrive with cooler, drier air overnight. Temperatures will dip to 45-55 by dawn!
FRIDAY…
High pressure will drift across New England tomorrow, and that means we’ll end the week on a very pleasant note. The sky will be mostly sunny and the afternoon with be dry and comfortable with highs in the 70s. Friday night will be mainly clear, and lows will be in the 50s. Patchy fog may form.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUTUMN…
Another cold front will approach New England from the west on Saturday. A warm south to southwesterly flow will send temperatures rising to near 80 degrees, perhaps a little higher! While most of the day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will move across the state in the late afternoon and evening.
High pressure will push cooler, drier air southward across New England on Sunday. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the 70s. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow for a big temperature drop Sunday night. The mercury will dip into the 40s in many outlying areas by dawn Monday.
NEXT WEEK…
After a chilly start, Monday afternoon will be mild with highs in the 70s. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine.
A frontal boundary should bring patchy clouds and scattered showers to the state on Tuesday. A few thunderstorms are possible as well. Connecticut will be on the warm side of the front, and temperatures could rise well into the 80s on the first day of October! It’ll be quite breezy too.
The front will slowly drift southward across Connecticut on Wednesday. Clouds and showers could limit highs to the 70s, but we may have a shot at 80 degrees if the front is delayed.
A wave of low pressure may develop on the front to the south of New England Wednesday night and Thursday. If that happens, we could have a period of much needed rainfall during that time period. We may see some clearing by late Thursday, but it is expected to be a cool day with highs only in the 60s.
THE TROPICS…
There are currently 2 systems in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Karen is now over open Atlantic, roughly 350-400 miles south-southeast of Bermuda. Karen is moving northward, but steering currents will cause it to do a big loop in the Atlantic while staying away from any land areas through early next week. Karen is expected to gradually weaken.
Hurricane Lorenzo is in the Eastern Atlantic and is now a major Category 4 Hurricane. However, Lorenzo is going to stay far away from any land areas through early next week.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.