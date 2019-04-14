REST OF TODAY AND TONIGHT...
After a mild day today, temperatures will stay well above normal tonight in advance of our next storm system. It got up to 76 in Enfield today, 74 in Hartford, and 66 in New Haven. Clouds have overspread the state, and there is even drizzle being reported along the shoreline. We'll see rain advancing into the state from the west. Rain will continue to overspread the state, even isolated thunderstorms are possible especially by the time you wake up tomorrow morning. At this time, we're not expecting any severe weather, but some heavier downpours and gusty winds are certainly possible. Temperatures will hold in the upper 50's and 60's during the overnight with areas of fog possible too.
MONDAY…
The storm system will track across New England tomorrow. Rain and thunderstorms will impact the morning commute so you may want to budget in a little extra time. We will likely get a break in the action during the midday hours, but look for more scattered showers to re-develop in the afternoon. We may see a few peeks of sun during the day, but clouds will be the rule. Temperatures initially will be quite mild-in the 60's, but then look for falling temperatures in the late afternoon and evening as some cooler air filters in from the NW.
Showers will end tomorrow night and a brisk northwest wind will usher cooler, drier air into the state. Temperatures should drop to the range of 35-40 by late Monday night.
TUESDAY…
A flood watch has been issued for the CT River on Tuesday. Rain totals will range from .5" to 1.0" from Monday's rain, plus snow melt up north, may cause minor flooding along the CT river. We will be watching it.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A northwest wind will likely gust to over 30 mph. At least the wind will help to dry things out.
WEDNESDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will crest over New England on Wednesday. That means the wind will be much lighter. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and it will be seasonably cool with highs in the lower 60s. More showers are expected to develop Wednesday evening or Wednesday night.
THURSDAY…
A warm front will move up the coast on Thursday. That means we can expect an overcast sky, light rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. If we remain in an east to northeasterly flow, temperatures will have a hard time rising out of the 50s.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND...
Friday is looking wet at this point. Lots of clouds, periods of rain, and temperatures in the 60's. Some models continue to keep rain around southern New England on Saturday too. But it looks like conditions will improve on Sunday, in time for Easter.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
